CueZen, a leading AI-based personalization engine for health, and NHS Lothian, a renowned healthcare organization, are pleased to announce their joint intention to progress a strategic innovation collaboration that aims to transform the landscape of personalized health in the UK.

This collaboration will involve joint research and development efforts, safe, secure and ethically approved data sharing and clinical validation of CueZen's technology in NHS Lothian's healthcare ecosystem. The goal is to develop personalized interventions that can enhance patient care, satisfaction, and overall health outcomes, with an initial focus on Gestational Diabetes. This collaboration brings together CueZen's cutting-edge AI technology and NHS Lothian's expertise in healthcare innovation to co-develop innovative solutions that will enhance patient outcomes and experiences. The collaboration will focus on exploring how CueZen's advanced algorithms and data analytics capabilities can deliver personalized health recommendations, treatment plans, and interventions to patients in NHS Lothian's care.

Prof. Tim Walsh, Director of Innovation, East Region Innovation Test Bed, added, "We are excited to collaborate with CueZen to explore how AI can enhance patient care and outcomes. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to drive innovation in healthcare and deliver personalized solutions that can make a meaningful impact on patients' lives."

Ankur Teredesai, CEO of CueZen, added, "We are thrilled to partner with NHS Lothian in this strategic innovation collaboration. Our AI-driven personalization engine has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, and working with NHS Lothian will allow us to validate our technology in a real-world clinical setting to positively impact patient care and outcomes."

Grahame Cumming, Innovation Champion in NHS Lothian, said, "By combining CueZen's advanced AI technology with our staff's clinical expertise, we aim to create tailored healthcare interventions that can make a real difference in patients' lives. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to advance healthcare in Scotland."

Sunil Shinde, Co-Founder of CueZen and leader of the collaboration, said, "As a company dedicated to delivering personalized healthcare solutions, CueZen is honored to partner with NHS Lothian. Together, we can drive innovation and create positive change in the healthcare landscape."

About CueZen: CueZen is a leading AI-based personalization engine for health that leverages advanced algorithms and data analytics to deliver personalized health recommendations, treatment plans, and interventions. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery, CueZen is committed to harnessing the power of AI to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About NHS Lothian: NHS Lothian is a renowned healthcare organization in Scotland, serving the population of Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian, and West Lothian. As a part of the East Region Innovation Test Bed initiative, NHS Lothian is committed to driving innovation in healthcare and delivering personalized solutions that can make a meaningful impact on patients' lives both within Scotland and beyond.

