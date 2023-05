The listing of Dowlais in April 2023 launched the GKN group of automotive components businesses, market-leading automotive driveline and powder metallurgy manufactured components, as a standalone entity. Leveraging automotive market recovery over a restructured cost base is expected to deliver strong margin expansion as automotive markets return to pre-COVID-19 peak levels. This should drive earnings growth, confirming the 'premium' tag, driving the valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...