

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO), a miner and provider of high grade iron ore pellets to the steel industry, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Jim North will step down to pursue other opportunities.



Following a nine year long service, North will leave Ferrexpo as CEO with effect from June 30.



The Board Chair, Lucio Genovese, will act as Executive Chair on an interim basis and assume leadership of the Group from July 1.



In addition, Ferrexpo appointed its Chief Financial Officer Nikolay Kladiev as an Executive Director of the firm with effect from the conclusion of the upcoming AGM



