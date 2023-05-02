DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1G LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 32506.9119

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75629

CODE: CJ1G LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

