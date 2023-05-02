DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRG LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 562.1327

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5089

CODE: SMRG LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRG LN Sequence No.: 240551 EQS News ID: 1621461 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)