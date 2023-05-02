DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6909

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2085719

CODE: XCOU LN

ISIN: LU1981860239

