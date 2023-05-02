DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.8535

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 225249

CODE: UINU LN

ISIN: LU1879532940

