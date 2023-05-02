DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7509
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3201740
CODE: FT1K LN
ISIN: LU1437025296
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K LN Sequence No.: 240532 EQS News ID: 1621423 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621423&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 02, 2023 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)