Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K LN) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7509

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3201740

CODE: FT1K LN

ISIN: LU1437025296

