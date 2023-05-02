Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has agreed to sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with hybrid power developers.From pv magazine India SECI has awarded 1.2 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects, paired with energy storage for assured peak power supply, at tariffs in the range of INR 4.64 ($0.057)/kWh. AMP Energy Green bid for 100 MW and secured the capacity at INR 4.64. ReNew Vikram Shakti secured the bid capacity of 600 MW at INR 4.69. Hero Solar Energy won 120 MW at INR 4.72, and ACME Cleantech Solutions 380 MW at INR 4.73. The projects will be installed on a "build-own-operate" basis anywhere ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...