Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed two BHSI leaders to regional leadership positions. Alessandro Cerase has been appointed President Head of Europe Region, and Neeraj Yadvendu is now Head of Middle East and subject to regulatory approval, will concurrently take on the role of Senior Executive Officer of the Dubai International Financial Centre Branch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005175/en/

Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe Region (Photo: Business Wire)

Alessandro joined BHSI in 2018 as Senior Executive Officer (SEO) for BHSI Middle East and led the launch of BHSI's business in the region. In 2020 he was named to the additional position of Global Property Underwriter Officer for Construction Energy. He has more than 25 years of global insurance industry experience and has lived and worked in the UK, the U.S, and the Middle East. He will continue to be based in Dubai and report to Peter Eastwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, BHSI.

Neeraj joined BHSI in 2018 as Deputy Senior Executive Officer and Head of Third Party Lines in the Middle East and has played a pivotal role in BHSI's growth in the region. He has more than 26 years of global insurance industry experience and has lived and worked in the UK, Asia, and the Middle East. Neeraj will continue to be based in Dubai and will report to Marc Breuil, Head of Asia Middle East, BHSI.

"BHSI has been growing steadily and strategically around the globe and at an accelerated pace in our Europe, and Middle East regions," said Peter Eastwood. "Alessandro and Neeraj, and the stellar teams they have built, have been pivotal to this expansion. In their new roles, these two strong leaders will have an even greater impact as they continue to bring our underwriting flexibility and acumen, our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT® commitment, and the certainty of our financial strength to customers and brokers throughout Europe and the Middle East."

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC). The Dubai International Financial Centre Branch of BHSI is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005175/en/

Contacts:

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937