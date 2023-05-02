Atmosphere is expanding its efforts with exclusive region-specific channels for Europe and Canada

Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced that its platform has expanded to over 5,000 venues internationally, including 2,000 in Canada and 1,000 venues in Europe. Atmosphere plans to continue expanding its reach to additional regions and is also offering exclusive region-specific channels.

"Our rapid growth in the U.S. not only paved a way for our team to open an international office, but to expand our partnerships across the globe," said John Smolen, Atmosphere's Vice President of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. "Seeing how quickly the business has expanded in just over a year proves it: Atmosphere truly has global appeal."

Since opening its London office in January 2022, Atmosphere has doubled the size of its team from 15 to 30 people. The UK office serves as a hub for Atmosphere's growing European business, in addition to other countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Atmosphere's UK opening has been enthusiastically received by UK-based businesses, including Tops Pizza and énergie Fitness, two nationwide chains.

"We began to see a positive change in the energy in our stores nearly immediately upon Atmosphere's installation," said Niloo Christie-Bouvier from Tops Pizza. "The compelling content means that walk-in customers no longer feel as if they're truly waiting as their pizza is baked, and we now have the opportunity to insert targeted messages to customers about our latest promotions. It works perfectly."

In addition to its growth in international customers, Atmosphere has launched multiple region-specific channels designed to appeal to international audiences: Cheeky, an international version of its hallmark channel Chive TV, which showcases jaw-dropping viral videos to its global audiences, and international versions of Atmosphere News and Atmosphere Sports with content produced for regional territories including sports coverage devoted to broad appeal European-specific sports like rugby, cricket, and more.

Last month, Atmosphere announced that the platform is now streamed in more than 50,000 monthly active venues worldwide and watched by more than 100 million unique monthly US viewers. As the company grows, Atmosphere has the potential to reach 2.4 million venues in the United States and more than 5 million venues globally, and plans to continue adding strategic content partnerships with exclusive region-specific channels in mind. In the US, Atmosphere offers more than 50 channels, ranging from sports and entertainment to news and partnerships with PGA Tour, Angry Birds, Red Bull, among others in out-of-home screens inside restaurants, gyms, doctors' offices, etc. that reach an audience equaling and, in some cases, exceeding traditional broadcast television, cable television and streaming services.

