DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 09:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.2433

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1232095

CODE: SEMG LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

