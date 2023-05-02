DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.1233
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2533449
CODE: APEX LN
ISIN: LU1900068161
