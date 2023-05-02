Indian scientists have built a four-terminal silicon-perovskite solar cell that uses a top perovskite device with an efficiency of up to 17.1%. The top cell incorporates a room-temperature sputtered transparent conducting electrode (TCE) as a rear electrode.Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have fabricated a four-terminal (4T) silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell with a near-infrared (NIR) transparent perovskite cell as a top device, resulting in more light entering the bottom silicon device. The scientists said that the cell provides outstanding stability in the dark, as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...