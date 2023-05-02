Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM9
Tradegate
02.05.23
11:33 Uhr
34,855 Euro
-0,195
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG FILTERED DR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG FILTERED DR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.05.2023 | 10:46
85 Leser
DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.9873

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35618559

CODE: NRJL LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJL LN 
Sequence No.:  240762 
EQS News ID:  1621929 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
