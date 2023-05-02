

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX slipping 0.4 percent to 15,866 ahead of key central bank meetings this week.



Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are set to raise rates despite worries of an impending recession.



Investors also digested weak manufacturing data from China and awaited Eurozone inflation data due later in the day for directional cues.



Banks traded mixed after suffering losses at the end of last week.



Commerzbank slipped 0.4 percent while Deutsche Bank was up half a percent.



Automakers also traded mixed, with BMW and Volkswagen seeing marginal gains.



Real estate investor Patrizia fell about 1 percent after it appointed Asoka Wöhrmann as new chief executive-designate of the company and Slava Shafir as new chief operating officer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX