DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJ LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.3453

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6666304

CODE: AEJ LN

ISIN: LU1900068328

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LN Sequence No.: 240769 EQS News ID: 1621967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)