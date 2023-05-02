International Star, Inc.: Industry Veteran Joins International Star Inc Team

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / International Star Inc. and Budding Equity are excited to announce that Dale Mercer has joined our team. With 15 years of experience at HBI International, Dale was instrumental in growing their brands, particularly RAW rolling paper. He managed all aspects of marketing and social media for the RAW brand. In addition, Dale coordinated all trade shows and handled product development and purchasing, clothing design and merchandising. All of this contributed to HBI International's 300% growth in both sales and gross profit over the last 10 years. International Star Inc. and Budding Equity intend to harness his expertise for our business development. We are confident that this partnership will lead to long-term growth and success for our company.

Interim CEO of ILST, Nochum Greenberg, remarked, "We are thrilled to have Dale join us. His extensive experience in logistics, sales, and distribution, combined with his knowledge of the cannabis industry, will be a valuable asset to our team. We look forward to working with him and exploring the potential for a long-term partnership."

CEO of Budding Equity, Dan Rubin, added, "I have known Dale for many years and am excited to have him join the team. His expertise in the cannabis industry and his vast network of contacts will be an asset to our business as we continue to grow and expand. We are confident that this partnership will lead to long-term growth and success for our company."

International Star Inc. and Budding Equity are committed to building a team of industry experts who can help the company achieve its goals and deliver exceptional results. With the addition of Dale Mercer, who helped grow HBI International's hardware business for 15 years, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the cannabis industry.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL STAR

International Star Inc. currently operates, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc., a royalty-based business that owns intellectual property contracts with movie studios which provide for the licensing of that IP to third parties for cannabis hardware. The company also has joint venture partnerships with Ice Cube and Kevin Smith for licensing and branding cannabis products that are sold and distributed by third-party licensed producers. A core focus of ILST remains on acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. ILST remains intent on growing its current brands through synergistic opportunities.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include but are not limited to: the impact of economic, competitive, legal and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance.

