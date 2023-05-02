Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of complete drill results for the fourth hole, A23-004 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for the first three drillholes, A22-001, A22-002 and A22-003 were released on December 05, 2022 and January 05, 2023 (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases of December 05, 2022 and January 05, 2023).

Highlights

Drillhole A23-004 intersected significant copper-molybdenum mineralization throughout the hole to a depth of 700.90m where it ended in very good molybdenum mineralization. The most significant mineralized intervals included:

700.90m at 0.18% Cu, 0.142% Mo and 2.47g/t Ag ( 0.72% CuEq* ) from 0m to 700.90m.

) from 0m to 700.90m. 222.10m at 0.46% Cu, 0.056% Mo and 5.88g/t Ag ( 0.72% CuEq* ) from 110.90m to 333.00m.

) from 110.90m to 333.00m. 153.10m at 0.53% Cu, 0.058% Mo and 7.07g/t Ag ( 0.86% CuEq* ) from 110.90m to 264.00m.

) from 110.90m to 264.00m. 198.90m at 0.02% Cu, 0.273% Mo and 0.17g/t Ag (0.98% CuEq*) from 502.00m to 700.90m.

The complete set of results for A23-004 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Results from drillhole A23-004 which was drilled approximately 256m WSW of A22-003 continue to confirm Aurora is a robust porphyry copper-molybdenum system with mineralization extending from 2638m elevation at surface to an elevation of approximately 2000m down hole. To date this is the deepest drilled hole on the Aurora project which ended in very good molybdenum mineralization.

Mr. Gendall President and CEO commented: "With a step-out of 256m from A22-003 we continue to intersect very good copper-molybdenum mineralization on the NW side of Aurora with mineralization open in all directions. Drilling is ongoing to the west of A23-004 covering an additional untested portion of the system. Drill hole A23-005 has been completed and we are awaiting results. We are currently drilling A23-006, 192m west of A23-004."

Aurora Cu-Mo Project - Summary of Drill Results for A23-004

A23-004

Hole A23-004 was drilled in an area of well exposed quartz-molybdenite veining at an angle of -70 degrees towards an azimuth of 140 degrees (Table 2, Figures 2, 3 and 4). The logged geology is summarized as follows:

Leached quartz-eye feldspar porphyry (QEFP) from 0.00m to 34.00m.

Partially leached QEFP from 34.00m to 110.90m.

Mixed limonitic zone of chalcopyrite and pyrite with secondary enrichment of covellite and chalcocite on fractures within a feldspar porphyry from 110.90m to 264.00m.

Mixed zone of secondary covellite and chalcocite on sulphides and fractures from 264.00m to 333.00m. Host rock is a feldspar porphyry (intermineral).

Quartz-eye feldspar porphyry with chalcopyrite, pyrite and molybdenite both disseminated and in veinlets from 333.00m to 502.00m. Quartz-sericite alteration is overprinted on secondary biotite alteration.

Potassic altered quartz-eye feldspar porphyry with disseminated pyrite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite and molybdenite veinlets from 502m to 700.90m. Strong potassic altered quartz-feldspar porphyry with disseminated pyrite and magnetite and abundant molybdenite veinlets is logged in this interval.

Table 1. Summary of Drill Results for Diamond Drill Hole A23-004. All grades are length-weighted averages of samples within the interval reported.

Hole From To Interval1 Description Cu (total) Mo Ag Cueq* ID m m m % % g/t % A23-004 0 700.9 700.9 Leached/Mixed/Enriched/Primary 0.18 0.142 2.47 0.72 Includes 0 34 34 Leached 0.04 0.064 1.07 0.28 34 110.9 76.9 Partially leached 0.19 0.066 2.83 0.46 110.9 333 222.1 Mixed/Enriched/Primary 0.46 0.056 5.88 0.72 Includes 110.9 264 153.1 Mixed/Enriched 0.53 0.058 7.07 0.86 333 421 88 Primary (Molybdenum rich) 0.05 0.149 0.78 0.58 421 502 81 Primary (Molybdenum rich) 0.12 0.152 0.84 0.66 502 700.9 198.9 Primary (Molybdenum rich) 0.02 0.273 0.17 0.98

Note: *Copper equivalent grades (CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% for the entire drilled length of 700.90m. The project is at an early stage of exploration and there is insufficient metallurgical data for estimation of metal recoveries.

*Copper-equivalence is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + [3.55 × Mo (%)] + [0.0095 × Ag (g/t)], utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.34/lb, Mo - US$11.86/lb and Ag - US$21.87/oz.

1 Intervals are downhole drilled core lengths. Drilling data to date is insufficient to determine true width of mineralization. Assay values are uncut.

Table 2: A23-004 Diamond drill hole location, depth, orientation and inclination.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID



m m Degrees Degrees A23-004 189,793 8,566,268 2638 700.90 140 -70

Co-ordinates are in WGS84 Zone 19S

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc. supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW and NTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1.5 to 2m in length. Drill core is cut in half using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples are sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and pulp duplicate samples. The company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported from 0m to 700.90m in A23-004.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drill holes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021)

Salient historic drill hole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2)

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.





Figure 1: DLP Project areas in Peru with Aurora Project Shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/164437_d53ffafef4fc9ac8_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Aurora Project - Simplified geology showing historic drilling and drilling by DLP in 2022-2023 with A23-004 shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/164437_d53ffafef4fc9ac8_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Aurora Project - Simplified diagram showing historic drilling, current DLP drill holes and planned program for 1st six months of 2023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/164437_d53ffafef4fc9ac8_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project - Quartz stockwork veining with molybdenite near A23-004 drill hole.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/164437_d53ffafef4fc9ac8_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

