DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise April nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Apr 23 Mär 23 Apr 23 Mär 23 Eurozone-20 +0,7 +0,9 +7,0 +6,0 Belgien -1,3 +0,2 +3,3 +4,9 Deutschland +0,6 +1,1 +7,6 +7,8 Estland +1,9 +0,7 13,2 15,6 Finnland +0,1 +0,5 +6,4 +6,7 Frankreich +0,7 +0,9 +6,9 +6,7 Griechenland +1,1 +1,6 +4,5 +5,4 Irland +0,3 +0,9 +6,3 +7,0 Italien +1,0 +0,8 +8,8 +8,1 Kroatien +1,1 +0,8 +8,8 10,5 Lettland +0,5 +0,8 15,0 17,2 Litauen +0,2 +0,6 13,3 15,2 Luxemburg +0,7 +0,2 +2,7 +2,9 Malta +3,2 +1,2 +6,5 +7,1 Niederlande +1,7 +0,2 +5,9 +4,5 Österreich +1,0 +0,5 +9,6 +9,2 Portugal +1,3 +2,0 +6,9 +8,0 Slowakei +0,6 +1,2 14,0 14,8 Slowenien +1,0 +0,5 +9,2 10,4 Spanien +0,5 +1,1 +3,8 +3,1 Zypern +0,8 +1,1 +3,8 +6,1 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
