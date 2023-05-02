Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
Date of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily Weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-24
FR0014005DA7
1037
19.404841
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-24
FR0014005DA7
8994
19.392793
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-25
FR0014005DA7
1055
19.338313
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-25
FR0014005DA7
4019
19.369460
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-26
FR0014005DA7
819
19.321099
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-26
FR0014005DA7
3665
19.308748
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-27
FR0014005DA7
888
19.700450
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-27
FR0014005DA7
5330
19.723298
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-28
FR0014005DA7
767
19.761278
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-04-28
FR0014005DA7
5788
19.750428
XPAR
TOTAL
32362
19.512746
Name of the issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of the broker
Identity code of the broker
Day/time of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Price (per unit)
Currency
Quantity bought
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:13:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7ORTQ9m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:16:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
753
XPAR
OD_7ORUDFg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:16:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
1241
XPAR
OD_7ORUDFh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:17:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
357
XPAR
OD_7ORUQr8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:18:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORUaqn-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:18:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORUaqo-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdi-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:21:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7ORVJdk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:29:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7ORXNDK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:39:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORa2sr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:39:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7ORa2ss-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:41:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7ORaPIY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T07:51:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7ORctD9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:05:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7ORgPmo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:05:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7ORgPmp-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ORgubn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7ORgubo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ORgubo-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:07:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORgubp-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORi90U-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
137
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
145
CCXE
OD_7ORkHI9-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ORkHI9-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIN-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:20:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7ORkHIU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
646
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T08:21:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7ORkRGX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:38:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7OSIy2x-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7OSO10C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7OSO10C-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T10:58:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7OSO10D-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7OST3xP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7OST3xQ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T11:18:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7OST3xR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrT-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7OSqUrT-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
628
XPAR
OD_7OSqUrR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T12:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
1202
XPAR
OD_7OSqUrS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7OT30Ov-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7OT30PB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OT30PB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
162
XPAR
OD_7OT30Qx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
48
XPAR
OD_7OT31VD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T13:41:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
132
XPAR
OD_7OT31VE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:13:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
39
CCXE
OD_7OTBHC5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7OTHEXK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7OTHEjh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7OTHEji-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OTHEji-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:37:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OTHEjj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OTIncj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OTInck-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OTIncK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:43:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
147
XPAR
OD_7OTIncX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:46:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7OTJMXg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:56:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7OTM1Po-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:56:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OTM1Pp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
118
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7OTMqQ8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OTMqQ9-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
559
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T14:59:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7OTMqQP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OTMs5Y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7OTMs5Z-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7OTMsWn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:00:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
194
XPAR
OD_7OTMsWs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:03:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7OTNrlS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7OTPsgC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:11:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7OTPsgC-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:12:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7OTPwKN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:13:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7OTQ9H1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:29:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
334
XPAR
OD_7OTUM5z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-24T15:29:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OTUN2T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:14:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7OXKCMf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:32:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.280000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7OXOqi1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:32:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.280000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7OXOqi2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:59:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
172
XPAR
OD_7OXVYj8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T07:59:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7OXVYj9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:07:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OY1g4H-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
96
CCXE
OD_7OY5lMu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OY5mBL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:23:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7OY5mYM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7OYE7Ln-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
226
XPAR
OD_7OYE7Lo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OYE8ei-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7OYE9US-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OYE9vl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T10:56:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OYEBEU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T12:28:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OYbLEk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T12:28:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
172
XPAR
OD_7OYbLEl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
234
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
278
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OYsIIr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
214
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ7-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
155
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJ8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7OYsIJC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OYsJGC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7OYsJGC-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7OYsJSZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OYsKRl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OYsKlG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OYsN2l-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T13:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OYxAzx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:11:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7OZ1GDy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7OZ44k7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZ45kH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:23:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ45sf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:27:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OZ5KUg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:28:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7OZ5Kkr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:32:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZ6Li9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
245
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
192
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
260
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RBn-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RC5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RHz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
|
19.400000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RIP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RMD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7OZ8RYB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZ8S1T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SFs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SQq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SQr-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7OZ8Shs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:40:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ8SpH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:45:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7OZ9k4I-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:45:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7OZ9laE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:48:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7OZAOzM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:48:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7OZAOzM-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
266
XPAR
OD_7OZBDw0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7OZBDxw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
221
XPAR
OD_7OZBDyA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7OZBE80-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7OZBEkS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7OZBFDh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7OZBG74-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OZBGEf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OZBHSK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZBHSL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:51:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OZBINJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:52:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7OZBTcG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T14:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7OZBV0p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:05:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
192
CCXE
OD_7OZEsrP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:21:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OZInDR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:21:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
107
CCXE
OD_7OZInDS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:25:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7OZJo03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:28:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7OZKbwt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:29:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OZKthD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-25T15:29:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OZKuPR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7Od9frC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7Od9g4v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7Od9g55-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
132
XPAR
OD_7Od9g5A-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7Od9g6w-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7Od9gl5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:10:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7Od9hK2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OdC5b5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnw-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T07:29:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7OdEbnx-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:15:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OdQ4by-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
180
CCXE
OD_7OdWdov-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OdWdou-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7OdWdov-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
139
XPAR
OD_7OdWdp4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:41:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7OdWdp5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T08:49:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
61
CCXE
OD_7OdYfsz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
175
XPAR
OD_7Odcva4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
176
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcO-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7OdcvcT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
104
XPAR
OD_7Odcvv8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1a-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7Odcy1c-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7Odcy3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
128
XPAR
OD_7OdczPE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
128
XPAR
OD_7Odd0a4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7Odd0a5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Odd0cp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Odd0sj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:06:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
82
XPAR
OD_7Odd0sk-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T09:24:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.220000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7OdhLED-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1c-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1d-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T11:31:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7OeDT1d-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T12:20:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7OePjwq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T13:39:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
112
CCXE
OD_7Oejhyy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T13:39:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7Oejhyz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQcl-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
282
XPAR
OD_7OewQd0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQd1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
282
XPAR
OD_7OewQd2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7OewQd2-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
276
XPAR
OD_7OewQd3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:30:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.260000
EUR
167
XPAR
OD_7OewQzR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:33:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OexDeV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:33:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7OexDeW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:59:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7Of3soq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T14:59:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7Of3soV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:27:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7OfArHF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:28:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7OfB22r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-26T15:29:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7OfBMrO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:15:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7Oj1QOL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:15:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7Oj1QOL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:41:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
82
CCXE
OD_7Oj8ABo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghu-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:44:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
892
XPAR
OD_7Oj8ghv-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T07:52:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7OjAiMs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:07:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7OjEYDO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:12:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7OjFl3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:16:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OjGkBZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:16:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OjGlkV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7OjHktF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7OjHktF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:20:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7OjHl8h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:21:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
65
CCXE
OD_7OjI0Ds-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:45:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7OjO3Ra-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:45:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OjO3Rb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:47:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7OjOg7v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7OjQhm1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:55:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
26
XPAR
OD_7OjQhm2-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:59:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OjRkXt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T08:59:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OjRkXt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OjSjAE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:30:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7OjZNOq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:38:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Ojbcg3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:51:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
388
XPAR
OD_7Ojef1E-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:59:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7OjggPO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T09:59:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7OjggPP-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7Ojhpfm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:03:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
924
XPAR
OD_7Ojhpfn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:11:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7OjjiEr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:23:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OjmjXS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:26:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7OjnTL7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:26:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
114
XPAR
OD_7OjnTLF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T10:55:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
80
XPAR
OD_7OjumEw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:07:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OjxnHa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:11:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7OjyniY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:11:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7OjyniZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:19:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7Ok0q8z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:23:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7Ok1pHn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7Ok5rXi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:39:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7Ok5rXj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:41:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7Ok6QH6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T11:41:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7Ok6QHE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7OkXmlE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7OkXmlF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7OkXmls-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
324
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:30:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
348
XPAR
OD_7OkXmlt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:34:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7OkYnVX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:38:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7OkZoCc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:38:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7OkZoCc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:50:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Okcq1l-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T13:50:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7Okcq1l-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T14:02:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
148
XPAR
OD_7Okfrao-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T14:09:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
126
CCXE
OD_7Okho71-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:01:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7Okupj9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7OkyOOZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7OkyOea-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:15:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7OkyOeb-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7Ol134K-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-27T15:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7Ol134K-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:11:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7Oor7xV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:12:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
385
XPAR
OD_7OorDwj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:23:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7Ootwt7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:33:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7Oowfs4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7Op1IYa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7Op1IYZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7Op1Ioh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Op1J4p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T07:52:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Op1JKx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:44:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
382
XPAR
OD_7OpEQYK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:44:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7OpEQYK-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:50:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7OpG18u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:50:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OpG1fA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T08:54:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7OpH2cO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:19:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7OpN85d-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:23:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
5
CCXE
OD_7OpO9Z8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:31:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7OpQBDd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OpUTps-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
252
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
255
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
222
XPAR
OD_7OpUTpW-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:48:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7OpUUAO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T09:56:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7OpWW2e-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:04:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7OpYXAf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:51:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7OpkVsl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7OpkeTJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7OpkeTK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7OpkejU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T10:52:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
162
XPAR
OD_7OpkejU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:04:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
86
XPAR
OD_7OpngIl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:16:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7OpqhrX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:28:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7Optjgg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:40:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
75
XPAR
|
OD_7OpwlFq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T11:52:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7Opzmq4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:00:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7Oq1oSk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
78
XPAR
OD_7Oq2oNl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:16:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7Oq5pwn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:16:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7Oq5pwn-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:24:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7Oq7qox-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:32:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7Oq9sCt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:32:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7Oq9sT3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:40:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7OqBtrJ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:48:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7OqDuza-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:50:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7OqELy5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:58:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7OqGMuM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T12:58:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7OqGMuN-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:27:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7OqNl14-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:27:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7OqNl1C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqNok9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7OqNokB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:28:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
193
XPAR
OD_7OqNokB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7OqS0U0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7OqS0U8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
155
XPAR
OD_7OqS0U8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:44:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7OqS0nL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7OqV8sf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7OqV97i-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T13:57:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7OqV97j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:21:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7OqbBVH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:25:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
367
XPAR
OD_7OqcCBp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:31:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7OqdjOn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:39:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7Oqfkmy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T14:58:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
37
CCXE
OD_7Oqkck3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:06:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7Oqmfum-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqppBF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7OqpvB6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:19:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7OqpvB7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7OqrGDl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7OqrGDm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqrHC2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:25:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7OqrLtL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:27:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7Oqs0Cu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-04-28T15:29:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7OqsT1v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005678/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks