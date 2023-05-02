ADIA Lab Market Prediction Competition Launched in Partnership with CrunchDAO

Enrollment for the tournament starts May 02 2023, with a total prize pool of $100,000 USD

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADIA Lab , the Abu Dhabi-based institute dedicated to basic and applied research in data and computational sciences, has partnered with CrunchDAO , a research team of data scientists leveraging Web3 and machine learning to produce next-generation financial insights, to launch the ADIA Lab Market Prediction competition with a total prize pool of $100,000 USD.

Participants from across the globe will be able to submit their entries to the tournament at https://www.crunchdao.com/live/adialab from May 16. The competition will take place in two phases. Phase one will run from May 16 to August 16, when CrunchDAO will collect models from participants. In phase two, from August 16 to November 16, the models will be tested and winners will be chosen.

The ADIA Lab Market Prediction competition has a total prize pool of $100,000 USD with the 10 top entries receiving a cash prize and $40,000 USD available for the competition winner. Furthermore, top entries will receive a certificate of achievement issued by ADIA Lab. The tournament has already attracted many Kaggle masters and grandmasters, including four-time Kaggle Grandmaster Sudalai Rajkumar (SRK), among its participants.

ADIA Lab is an independent institution engaged in basic and applied research in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance and quantum computing, across all major fields of study. This includes exploring applications in areas such as climate change and energy transition, blockchain technology, financial inclusion and investing, decision-making, automation, cybersecurity, health sciences, education, telecommunications, and space.

Based in Abu Dhabi, ADIA Lab is an independent, standalone entity supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a globally-diversified investment institution that invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Horst Simon , Director of ADIA Lab, said: "ADIA Lab was created to play an active role in the global data science community, and our Market Prediction competition is a great way to reach a broad, diverse group to engage on a challenging problem. We chose CrunchDAO as the partner to host the tournament to leverage the predictive financial insights of the team's 2,000 data scientists and 400 PhDs. We look forward to seeing the creative approaches and ideas the participants bring to the competition."

Arnaud Castillo , CEO & Co-Founder of CrunchDAO, commented: "Abu Dhabi has established itself as an international hub for technology and innovation, with startups encouraged by the success of local tech companies and investors searching for the next disruptive technology. ADIA Lab is playing an active role in activating this ecosystem, and we are pleased to partner with them to launch this exclusive competition, which recognises CrunchDAO's machine learning prowess."

For more information, please visit www.adialab.ae or contact us at info@adialab.ae

About CrunchDAO

CrunchDAO is a research team of data scientists leveraging the power of collective intelligence and Web3 to produce and sell next-generation predictive financial insights. The community seeks profit from patterns in the stock market, using a democratic reward-driven tournament model to produce and sell trading signals that generate returns, regardless of market conditions, to top-tier investment firms and hedge funds.

The CrunchDAO tournament brings decentralized scientific innovation (DeSci) to the world of finance. Over 2,000 data scientists and 400 PHDs compete to accurately predict the stock market, earning rewards for their predictions based on the performance of live financial data. Follow CrunchDAO on Twitter , LinkedIn and Discord . For more information, visit www.crunchdao.com .

