DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.697
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 208186412
CODE: AUEM LN
ISIN: LU1681045453
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 240798 EQS News ID: 1622085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622085&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 02, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)