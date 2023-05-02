DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CE9G LN) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 285.8827

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20190

CODE: CE9G LN

ISIN: LU1681043839

