

WASHINGTON - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors braced of key central bank meetings.



Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,984.42 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,993.55.



Gold briefly rose about $2,000 per ounce on Monday after U.S. regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase.



The dollar index was little changed after a survey showed U.S. factory activity continued to contract in April, but companies are managing outputs to better match demand and prepare for growth.



As inflation concerns ease, traders await additional cues from major central bank meetings this week.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday despite signs of an impending slowdown.



Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-decision press conference will be closely watched for comments around the future of monetary policy.



The Labour Department's closely watched monthly jobs report due on Friday also remains on investors' radar.



The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to raise rates for a seventh straight meeting on Thursday and the big question is whether it will be a 25 or 50 bps rate hike.



