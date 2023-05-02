

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $162 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.70 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $162 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $3.70 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $14.7 - $15.1 Bln



