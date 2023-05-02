As flagged in its February update, the Speciality Agriculture division of Carr's Group experienced a weaker trading environment from November onwards, while trading in the Engineering division was initially slower than anticipated. This resulted in a 23% drop in adjusted operating profit year-on-year in H123 to £5.8m. Management expects trading conditions for the Speciality Agriculture division to improve later this calendar year, while a strong Engineering order book supports good divisional performance in H223 and FY24. We downgrade our FY23 and FY24 adjusted PBT estimates by 5% for both years.

