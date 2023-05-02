Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming BofA Securities Healthcare Conference at the Encore hotel in Las Vegas that will take place from May 9, 2023 to May 11, 2023.

The Company will present on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. PT. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

