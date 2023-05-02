Physical Conference on 14th & 15th June 2023
Dubai, UAE, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In recent years, digital transformation has become a popular term and remains a top priority for companies across various industries in 2023. With the world's fast-paced digitization, companies need to implement digital transformation to stay competitive and up-to-date.
The 18th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit UAE is a great opportunity for businesses in the region to network with other industry professionals, learn from experts, and gain insights into the latest technologies and trends shaping the future of digital transformation.
The summit features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops covering topics such as digital innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and customer experience. Attendees can learn about the latest trends, best practices, and strategies for digital transformation from industry leaders and experts.
Where is the Digital Transformation Summit?
Join us at the Luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre for this Grand Summit!
When is the Event?
Save the date for June 14th & 15th, 2023. Join us for two days of insightful sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities with top digital transformation experts from around the world.
Get ready to hear from these Industry Experts at the Digital Transformation Summit:
- Lt. Col. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi- Head of Telecommunications Division, Information Technology Center, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, United Arab Emirates
- Vineesha HK- Advisor of Digital Transformation and Strategy, Office of Senior Leadership, UAE Government Entity
- Sid Ahmed Benraouane- Digital Transformation Advisor, Dubai Government, United Arab Emirates
- Kelly Machado- Digital Strategy & Transformation, UAE Government
- Nikita Sachdev- CEO & Founder, Luna Media Corporation
- Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology Officer, Careem
- Taghrid Alsaeed - Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral
- Manal Allam - IT Head & Business Partner, Merck Group
- Chirenj Chandran, CEO, MySyara
What Exciting Topics Can You Expect to See on the Agenda for the Digital Transformation Summit?
- Industry 5.0: A zero intervention fully automated future?
- Scaling digital transformation and legacy systems modernization
- Shaping the future of Digitization with IOT & Cloud
- Role of blockchain technology in driving the Web 3.0 revolution
- Reinventing connectivity and the digital future with 6G
- The future of retail: Customer experience in the Metaverse
- The Metaverse, An alternative reality or our digital dystopian future
Who should attend?
This event is tailor-made for movers and shakers of the digital world. CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, and Heads of Digital Transformation and IT Infrastructure are cordially invited to join hands in shaping the future of the digital ecosystem. Moreover, Digital Advisors can also benefit from this event by getting a chance to learn, network and collaborate with the brightest minds in the industry.
For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://digitransformationsummit.com/uae/.
