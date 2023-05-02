Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement dated May 1, 2023 (the "Definitive Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has sold to an arm's length third-party (the "Transaction") all of the shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, McBookie Ltd. ("McBookie"), a Scottish private limited company.

FansUnite acquired McBookie in March 2020 for $2.2 million CDN in total consideration, including $1 million CDN in cash. Three years later, FansUnite will recognize a significant profit, selling McBookie for more than $5 million CDN1 in cash, over 7x their record 2022 EBITDA2.

McBookie, the dominant Scottish-focused sportsbook and online casino in the UK, has delivered three consecutive years of revenue growth. Under FansUnite's ownership, McBookie achieved a gross win increase of 451% and a turnover increase of 305%. Led by the strategic guidance of directors Paul Petrie and Damian Walker, McBookie has seen increases in new player signups, retention, and brand recognition.

"This is a great deal and outcome for McBookie and for FansUnite," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "We began a path of streamlining and focusing our business in 2022. With the UK continuing to tighten regulations on gaming operations, we felt it was time for FansUnite to exit the B2C space. We will be able to focus more resources on the segments of our business that offer the highest growth potential with good margins, specifically the U.S. marketplace and affiliate opportunities. This sale will strengthen FansUnite's balance sheet as the company moves towards being cash flow positive. I want to thank Paul and Damian for their efforts while they were part of FansUnite and wish them well as they continue to grow the McBookie brand."

As per the terms of the deal, Petrie and Walker will continue to serve as Directors at McBookie.

McBookie Business

Through McBookie, FansUnite held a remote gambling software license and remote betting license from the UK Gambling Commission enabling the Company to serve as a Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") operator and Business-to-Business ("B2B") technology provider in the U.K online gambling market.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company sold all of the issued and outstanding shares of McBookie to an arm's length private party (the "Buyer") for total cash consideration of US$4,016,544, subject to a working capital adjustment (the "Purchase Price"). The Transaction is a simultaneous sign and close with the Purchase Price payable on closing.

Tekkorp Capital Advisors acts as a strategic advisor to the Company.

KWP LLP acted as legal counsel to the Buyer and DLA Piper (Canada) LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

1 Purchase price is US$4,016,544 which converts to more than $5M based on the most recent exchange rates available.

2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is defined on page 24 in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, released March 30, 2023 (the "MD&A"), and is hereby incorporate by reference. The MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero and Props.com.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

