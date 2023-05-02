Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Assists in Taking Healthcare to the Next Level with SlenderWall

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin production on a $4.5 million project containing more than four hundred SlenderWall® Architectural precast panels for the new care tower on the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital campus in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

The panels will have a white acid-etch finish with Vertical Reveals. The SlenderWall® panel is a unified system combining steel-stud framing which is ready for drywall and windows, has continuous insulation and weighs 66% less than traditional precast panels. Production will begin later this year with installation beginning in early 2024.

"We are proud that our SlenderWall panels were selected to be installed at the new care tower at Atrium Health Wake Forest. Our SlenderWall precast panels are a complete system, ready to install at delivery and offer little to no maintenance, meaning lower labor costs and faster turnaround. We look remain confident in our ability to secure many additional large-scale architectural and structural precast projects in the future," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

The team at Smith-Midland, Virginia, will be assisting with the design alongside HKS Architects and CPL Architecture, Engineering and Planning, as well as General Contractors, Brasfield and Gorrie/Grank L. Blum Joint Venture.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

