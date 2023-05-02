Simpplr Secures $70M in New Funding to Deliver Personalized Employee Experiences that Generate Real Business Impact

Led by Sapphire Ventures to support the continued adoption of new AI capabilities and product development

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Simpplr , the leading AI-powered employee experience platform, today announced it has secured $70M Series D funding. The investment was led by Sapphire Ventures with participation from existing investor Norwest Venture Partners. Additional investors include Tola Capital and Salesforce Ventures. This latest round brings the company total funding to over $131M to date. This new funding will be invested in future growth and innovation of the leading employee experience (EX) platform.

Simpplr's continued rapid growth comes as companies recognize the complexity of today's work-life requires a radically different way to connect, engage and support every employee, anywhere. Employee experience has proven to be a crucial driver of successful businesses. Simpplr is used by more than one million people worldwide, delivering increased engagement and measurable productivity gains for companies in NA, EMEA, and APAC.

"This is a watershed moment for companies everywhere on the importance of employee experience powered by AI and its impact on business performance," said Dhiraj Sharma, Founder & CEO. "From measuring employee engagement in real-time to enabling effective communication and building community and connection, Simpplr's customers continue to realize how important EX is to retention, productivity, and talent acquisition."

"The employee experience continues to be a major focus for employees and employers alike. A key pillar of a positive employee experience is engagement. Simpplr makes it easy for employees to feel connected to one another and their employers, creating belonging and ultimately, driving performance," said Jai Das, President and Partner at Sapphire Ventures. "As companies prioritize employee needs, Simpplr's mission to transform the work experience for each and every employee through better engagement, regardless of location, is essential for any company focused on business growth."

"Simpplr continues to grow rapidly and ensures their customers are successful across more than 30 industries and around the globe," said Promod Haque, Managing Partner at Norwest Venture Partners and Simpplr board member. "As companies become increasingly focused on digital employee experiences, Simpplr's platform helps companies retain and attract talent with real-time people insights and personalized experiences. We are thrilled to continue to support Simpplr by putting additional capital to work, further powering their mission to transform the work experience."

In addition to the funding, Simpplr announced a number of new executive hires, including: Tim Lambert as Chief Revenue Officer, Bala Kasiviswanathan as Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer (formerly Chief Product Officer of Tidal | X, the moonshot factory (formerly Google X), Parag Kulkarni as Chief Technology Officer (previously, Senior Vice President of SaaS Engineering at Nutanix), Aykut Firat as Chief Data Scientist (former Chief Data Scientist at Brandwatch), and Paige Leidig as Chief Marketing Officer (former Chief Marketing Officer at NetBase Quid).

As part of the transaction, Das will join Simpplr's Board of Directors upon closure of this funding round.

Simpplr is the leading AI-powered employee experience platform. Organizations use Simpplr's forward-looking, adaptable products to deliver personalized experiences that inspire and engage their employees. Wherever people work, Simpplr enables them to flourish. Trusted by more than 700+ leading brands, including Penske, Snowflake, Moderna, Eurostar, and AAA. Simpplr's customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement, and accelerated business performance. Simpplr is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India.

