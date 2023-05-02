San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. In a letter dated May 1, 2023, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirmed that the Company achieved compliance with the minimum bid price rule required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada - Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Sonim Technologies Contacts

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164493