Movella Holdings Inc.: Movella Enhances Employee Safety Measures at Toyota

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA), digitizing movement through its full-stack offering of sensors, software, and analytics, is providing data that increases safety for workers in automotive manufacturing. Toyota Motors Europe is utilizing Movella's MVN Analyze data in its upper and lower-body ergonomic analysis tools to troubleshoot production line processes and vehicle design.

Toyota Motors Europe's JT/SJT system incorporates Xsens motion capture technology to monitor the physical health of its staff and maintain a safe, efficient workplace. The data captured by MVN Analyze provides an accurate understanding of workers' posture during the build cycle. It is then used for posture awareness training and to implement design changes on processes and vehicles.

"At Toyota, the health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance," says Stuart Bassford, S&H Snr Spec at Toyota Motors Europe. "Movella has become an integral part of our ergonomic process improvement strategy, supporting our internal health & wellbeing approach of maintaining and improving the physical and mental health of our staff across the manufacturing divisions. We are excited to have them as a long-term partner, working with us to build an assessment tool that supports us in maintaining a safe, inclusive and efficient workplace."

Lower back problems account for 66.5% of physical disorders in the automotive industry, according to a 2022 report by the Journal of Surgery and Medicine . Toyota's car unit builds can be as fast as 66 seconds, and the implementation of Movella's motion capture technology helps support shop floor staff in maintaining lifelong health and wellbeing.

"Our partnerships with leaders in the automotive sector represent a significant step forward in the technical analysis of industrial safety practices," said CJ Hoogsteen, VP Sales & Marketing at Movella. "Movella is proud to see its tools used by Toyota to enhance employee safety. We are committed to cultivating a culture of care and responsibility across this industry."

Movella is leading the way in setting new standards for employee health and safety in the automotive sector. With the implementation of the JT/SJT system, Toyota and Movella can work together to create a safer working environment for those on production lines.

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

