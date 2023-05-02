Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A3D09W | ISIN: SE0019070749 | Ticker-Symbol: K0B0
Frankfurt
02.05.23
08:07 Uhr
0,006 Euro
+0,001
+8,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTBRIDGE VENTURES GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2023 | 14:22
85 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, RightBridge Ventures Group AB TO1 (241/23)

At the request of RightBridge Ventures Group AB, RIGHTB, equity rights will be
traded on First North Growth Market as from May 3, 2023. 



Security name: RightBridge Ventures Group TO1
----------------------------------------------
Short name:   RIGHTB TO1          
----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020050987         
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  292262            
----------------------------------------------





Terms:     Issue price, SEK 0,50 per share (see below)           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
       - Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new  
         Share for each one (1) Warrant.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription  November 1, 2023 - November 15, 2023              
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading  November 13, 2023                        
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova on +46 8 546 017 58.
