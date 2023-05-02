Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, RightBridge Ventures Group AB TO1 (241/23)

At the request of RightBridge Ventures Group AB, RIGHTB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 3, 2023. Security name: RightBridge Ventures Group TO1 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: RIGHTB TO1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020050987 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 292262 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,50 per share (see below) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new Share for each one (1) Warrant. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription November 1, 2023 - November 15, 2023 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading November 13, 2023 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova on +46 8 546 017 58.