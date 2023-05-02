

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $714 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $662 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $4.02 billion from $3.94 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $714 Mln. vs. $662 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.33 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q1): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 to $9.85



