Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, May 2
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date: 2 May 2023
|Name of applicant:
|Global Opportunities Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|N/A
|Period of return:
|From:
|12 October 2022
|To:
|12 April 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|745,830 Ordinary shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|-
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|-
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|745,830 Ordinary shares
|Name of contact:
|Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0131 378 0500