Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-fund to Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital

Below sub-fund will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Invest to Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital as of 12 May 2023. Due to this, below changes will be effective as of 12 May 2023. ISIN: DK0060696656 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Advice Capital Globale -------------------------------------------------------- New name: Advice Capital Global -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIACG -------------------------------------------------------- New short name: ACIGLO -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 121348 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66