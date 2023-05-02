Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-fund to Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital

Below sub-fund will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Invest to
Investeringsforeningen Advice Capital as of 12 May 2023. Due to this, below
changes will be effective as of 12 May 2023. 



ISIN:          DK0060696656          
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Advice Capital Globale
--------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Advice Capital Global     
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIACG             
--------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     ACIGLO             
--------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 121348             
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66
