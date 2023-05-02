Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Commences 2023 Field Programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced its 2023 field programs on their Maun, Terrier and Pag North properties located in northwestern Ontario.

The Maun and Terrier properties are located to the northeast of Rock Edge's Superb Lake property which hosts the spodumene bearing Superb Lake Pegmatite along with lithium/niobium/tantalum mineralization including four samples which returned lithium oxide (Li2O) values in the range of 1.77% to 4.03% and a recorded surface channel of 2.47% Li2O over 3.2 m, which includes 5.84% Li2O over 1.1 m. The Superb Lake and Maun properties are also prospective for gold mineralization as they are located to the north along the same fault trend as the past producing Louisianna Gold Mine. There are numerous gold/silver/copper/lead/zinc showings in the area including a grab sample in the Holm area taken the Company that assayed 29.6 grams per tonne gold. Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

The Terrier property is located in a favorable location along the edge of a muscovite-bearing granitic pluton, a peraluminous S-type fertile parental granite (Breaks et al., 2003) and in contact with metasediments which make excellent hosts for rare-element bearing pegmatites. Historical drill holes from the 1950s, just off the north edge of the property, noted intersecting pegmatite intervals up to 30m wide containing garnet, tourmaline, muscovite and local fluorite mineralization. However, the pegmatites were not sampled. Reconnaissance mapping by the Ontario Department of Mines in 1931 noted several pegmatites on the Terrier property.

Figure 1 Map showing the location of Rock Edge's Superb Lake, Maun and Terrier properties with local mineral showings, modified from OGS regional geology map.

The recently expanded Pag North properties (see April 17, 2023 press release), situated approximately 25km east of Longlac, Ontario provides a large prospective property which straddles the boundary between the East Wabigoon and Quetico subprovinces. These terrane boundaries are integrally related to the location of northwestern Ontario lithium deposits and occurrences, as the act as deep-seated sutures for parental granitic melts (Breaks et al., 2003). The boundary is also favorable to host gold mineralization and there are several gold showings from historical Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) mappings.

Figure 2 Map showing the recent addition to the Pag North property along with OGS mapped muscovite pegmatite and gold showings, modified from OGS regional geology map.

The field program will consist of "boots on the ground" greenfield exploration comprised of detailed mapping and sampling aimed to identify lithium bearing pegmatites and potential gold/silver/copper/zinc mineralization across the properties. Channel sampling with be performed on any discovered favorable showings.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge, states, "We are excited to begin the process of delineating lithium bearing pegmatites across these three under-explored properties. Based on historical mapping from the OGS, proximal showings, and research from historical drilling proximal to the properties, we are confident that we will be successful in locating lithium bearing pegmatites. This is the first step in identifying drill targets and continuously moving towards meeting the growing demand for the crucial minerals we need to advance greener energy solutions."

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

