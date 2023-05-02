BrettonTrova LLC: BrettonTrova Disrupts Nurse Recruitment and Retention Space with Launch of Recruitment as a Service

BrettonTrova launches revolutionary Recruitment as a Service (RaaS) to help healthcare organizations overcome nurse staffing and retention challenges.

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / BrettonTrova , an end-to-end healthcare nurse recruitment firm that helps healthcare organizations build sustainable staffing models and provides advisory services and educational support to nurses for career growth, announces the national rollout of their Recruitment as a Service (RaaS) offering after successfully piloting the model at a number of healthcare organizations. The new service aims to help hospitals and home health organizations overcome staffing and retention challenges by offering a two-pronged approach to nurse staffing.

"I am thrilled to announce the national launch of BrettonTrova's Recruitment as a Service offering following the successful merger of Bretton Health and Trova. Our end-to-end permanent recruitment and nurse staffing solutions will ensure that hospitals get the right people for the job, on timelines that meet the market, allowing them to focus on delivering care while we focus on finding the staff," said Greg Carbone , Managing Partner at BrettonTrova. "We are confident that RaaS will significantly impact the healthcare industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation."

In 2021, hospitals faced a nurse turnover rate of 27.1%, which is 8.7% higher than the previous year. This has led to a greater reliance on travel nurses, causing the average hospital to spend over $5 million on yearly travel nurse fees. The result has been budget overruns, reduced full-time staffing, and decreased patient satisfaction.

BrettonTrova's RaaS model offers a complete solution to address hospitals' urgent nurse staffing needs while decreasing their travel nurse expenses by millions. BrettonTrova is helping hospitals build sustainable staffing models that lead to cost savings and a more reliable workforce by focusing on short-term recruitment strategies with long-term goals in mind, including workforce retention.

With RaaS, hospitals can attract and retain top talent while reducing their dependence on contract nurse support. By expanding their full-time staff and prioritizing career development opportunities for nurses, BrettonTrova creates an environment where nurses feel valued and supported, improving retention rates and long-term success for healthcare organizations.

BrettonTrova's Recruitment-as-a-Service (RaaS) model has proven to be a game-changer for one regional health system, providing them with significant benefits. With the implementation of this model, the health system was able to sign on an average of 40 new full-time nurse employees every month, bolstering their workforce with skilled professionals and reducing hiring timelines from 88 to 18 days, which has been instrumental in their ability to attract and retain top talent.

This announcement follows the recent momentum of the merger of Bretton Health and Trova Healthcare, which enables complementary services to existing hospital partners while also expanding the company's reach to new hospitals and health systems across the country.

"We are incredibly proud of what BrettonTrova has accomplished so far, and the launch of RaaS represents a significant milestone for us. This new offering will allow us to better serve nurses and our clients to help them overcome the staffing challenges they are currently facing," said Christopher Romanello , Managing Partner, BrettonTrova. "We are confident that the combination of our expertise, innovation, and commitment to excellence will enable us to deliver best-in-class service."

