Stavvy and WFG National Title Insurance Company Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions for Hassle-Free Closings

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Stavvy , the fintech company reshaping digital and remote collaboration for lending and real estate companies, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG) , a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, through which they will provide the company and its customers with eClosing technology solutions. This exciting collaboration aims to empower clients with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive customer experience, enhance digital protection, and combat fraud during the closing process.

As the world becomes more digital, the demand for secure and efficient eClosings has grown rapidly. Whether customers want a fully digital solution or a hybrid closing approach, Stavvy and WFG will work together to provide clients with digital closing solutions and a seamless closing experience.

"Stavvy is incredibly excited to work with WFG to bring innovative eClosing solutions to the masses," said Kosta Ligris , Founder and CEO of Stavvy. "Our collaboration will enable us to leverage our strengths and expertise to deliver a digitally integrated and secure closing experience that is sure to exceed buyer expectations."

WFG is well known for its dedication to outstanding customer experience and improving the closing process for everyone. The company knows that in today's tech-driven era, consumers are increasingly seeking flexible digital solutions for their real estate needs. WFG and Stavvy have come together to provide cutting-edge remote online notarization (RON) services that offer an unparalleled level of digital security with knowledge-based authentication (KBA), easy access to closing documentation, and flexible scheduling.

"We understand the importance of innovation and adapting to new technologies in our industry," said WFG SVP, National Escrow Advisor Natalie Koonce . "Through our relationship with Stavvy, we are excited to offer our clients eClosing solutions that enhance the overall efficiency of the real estate and mortgage lending industries, while also providing a seamless and secure closing experience."

The Stavvy digital mortgage platform, built by industry experts, is designed to simplify and maximize mortgage lending, real estate, and legal workflows. With Stavvy, clients can expect various benefits, including greater convenience, heightened security, and enhanced efficiency.

To learn more about Stavvy or to get a demo, visit stavvy.com .

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company building solutions to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed, efficiency, and transparency in real estate and mortgage lending. The company's mission is to transform fragmented workflows into trusted and seamless experiences where technology does the work so people can focus on what matters most. Its platform offers eClosing functionality, including eSign, digital notarization, and video conferencing designed for real estate and mortgage professionals. To learn more, visit stavvy.com.

About WFG National Title Insurance Company

Portland, Oregon-based WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six truly national title underwriters, WFG accomplished its national footprint faster than any other underwriter in history.

Built around the directive to "communicate, collaborate, coexist," WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A' (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com .

