Operational Highlights (unaudited):

20 MW of fully operational, high-grade, ~100% renewable energy-based computing power facility generating consistent revenue

0.54 EH/s of mining power running in the facility

April 2023 Highlights (unaudited):

42.29 Bitcoin mined in April 2023 (Monthly average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting)

Average rigs operating throughout the month Weighted average Bitcoin mined per 1 EH/S: 79.19 BTC (compared to 90.27 BTC in average for Q1 2023)

Bitcoin Mined on site per day: 1.41 BTC (Daily average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting)

(Daily average, aggregate of self-mining and hosting) Around 65% of securities (on a fully diluted basis) own by Officers, Directors, Insiders and Shareholders above 7% with long term vision

About SATO

SATO, Founded at Bitcoin block 494673 in 2017, is a vertically integrated innovator in the field of computing power commodities, specializing in low-cost Bitcoin mining by efficiently operating a 20 MW data center that generates nearly 0.6 EHs of mining power. Listed on (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) since 2021, the Company prides itself on outstanding performance, financial stability, and a top-tier team. To learn more about SATO's distinct vision, ambitious goals and meet the team, visit www.bysato.com.

