"Our team executed well in a challenging environment, delivering first quarter sales and earnings results above the midpoint of our outlook," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies.

"Our revised full year outlook reflects tighter enterprise customer capex and project deferrals in this uncertain macroeconomic environment and moderating demand through distribution. We are mitigating the impact of softer sales with focused go-to-market initiatives and incremental cost actions. While customer spend is pressured near term, we are well positioned to benefit from secular trends to digitize and automate workflows across our served markets."

$ in millions, except per share amounts 1Q23 1Q22 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,405 $ 1,432 (1.9 %) Gross profit 667 637 4.7 % Gross margin 47.5 % 44.5 % 300 bps Net income 150 205 (26.8 %) Net income margin 10.7 % 14.3 % (360) bps Net income per diluted share $ 2.90 $ 3.83 (24.3 %) Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,405 $ 1,432 (1.9 %) Organic net sales growth (0.3 %) Adjusted gross profit 668 638 4.7 % Adjusted gross margin 47.5 % 44.6 % 290 bps Adjusted EBITDA 301 285 5.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.4 % 19.9 % 150 bps Non-GAAP net income $ 204 $ 214 (4.7 %) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.94 $ 4.01 (1.7 %)

Net sales were $1,405 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1,432 million in the prior year. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $914 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $1,038 million in the prior year. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $491 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $394 million in the prior year. Consolidated organic net sales for the first quarter decreased 0.3% year-over-year, with an 11.2% decrease in the EVM segment and 28.4% increase in the AIT segment.

First quarter 2023 gross profit was $667 million compared to $637 million in the prior year. Gross margin increased to 47.5% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 44.5% in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to lower premium supply chain costs, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency changes. Adjusted gross margin was 47.5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 44.6% in the prior year.

Operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 to $442 million from $425 million in the prior year, primarily due to expenses associated with restructuring activities and recently acquired businesses, partially offset by lower intangible amortization expense. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the first quarter of 2023 to $384 million from $372 million in the prior year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $150 million, or $2.90 income per diluted share, compared to net income of $205 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $204 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared to $214 million, or $4.01 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 increased to $301 million, or 21.4% of adjusted net sales, compared to $285 million, or 19.9% of adjusted net sales for the prior year primarily due to higher gross profit.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 1, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $85 million and total debt of $2,103 million.

For the first three months of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $76 million and the Company made capital expenditures of $16 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $92 million. The Company made share repurchases under its existing authorization of $15 million, and had net debt borrowings of $72 million.

Outlook

Second Quarter 2023

The Company expects second quarter 2023 net sales to decrease between 9% and 11% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 2 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency translation and an approximately 1 percentage point additive impact from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2023 is expected to be approximately 20%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.40. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19% reflecting the United Kingdom's corporate tax rate increase.

Full Year 2023

The Company expects net sales to decrease between 2% and 6% compared to 2022. This expectation includes an approximately 1 point negative impact from foreign currency translation and a 50 basis point additive impact from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 22%, which includes approximately $40 million of premium supply chain expense.

Free cash flow is expected to be between $450-$550 million reflecting lower profitability and elevated inventory, higher cash taxes and is inclusive of the anticipated $180 million of previously announced settlement payments.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company's outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra's industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra's offerings and competitors' offerings and the potential effects of emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements. The effect of global market conditions, and the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), and cybersecurity incidents may have negative effects on our business and results of operations. Our ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, as well as our ability to provide services, software and products to meet customer demand could negatively impact our results of operations and customer relationships. Profits and profitability may be affected by Zebra's ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions may also have an impact on results. Foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies may have an effect on financial results because of the large percentage of our international sales. The impacts of changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, regulations, or laws, as well as the outcome of litigation or tax matters in which Zebra may be involved are other factors. The success of integrating acquisitions could also affect profitability, reported results and the company's competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra's sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of our financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect the company's future operations and results can be found in Zebra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of "adjusted net sales," "adjusted gross profit," "adjusted gross margin," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA margin," "Adjusted EBITDA % of adjusted net sales," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," "free cash flow," "organic net sales," "organic net sales growth," and "adjusted operating expenses." Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under "Outlook" above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company's businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the impact of its foreign currency hedging program in the prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company's performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) April 1,

2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85 $ 105 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 million each as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022 736 768 Inventories, net 835 860 Income tax receivable 22 26 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 140 124 Total Current assets 1,818 1,883 Property, plant and equipment, net 280 278 Right-of-use lease assets 172 156 Goodwill 3,895 3,899 Other intangibles, net 604 630 Deferred income taxes 432 407 Other long-term assets 273 276 Total Assets $ 7,474 $ 7,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 215 $ 214 Accounts payable 602 811 Accrued liabilities 671 744 Deferred revenue 447 425 Income taxes payable 139 138 Total Current liabilities 2,074 2,332 Long-term debt 1,880 1,809 Long-term lease liabilities 157 139 Deferred income taxes 75 75 Long-term deferred revenue 333 333 Other long-term liabilities 64 108 Total Liabilities 4,583 4,796 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 584 561 Treasury stock at cost, 20,726,888 and 20,700,357 shares as of April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,814 ) (1,799 ) Retained earnings 4,186 4,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66 ) (66 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,891 2,733 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,474 $ 7,529

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net sales: Tangible products $ 1,170 $ 1,207 Services and software 235 225 Total Net sales 1,405 1,432 Cost of sales: Tangible products 618 681 Services and software 120 114 Total Cost of sales 738 795 Gross profit 667 637 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 161 152 Research and development 146 137 General and administrative 99 99 Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 Acquisition and integration costs - 4 Exit and restructuring costs 10 - Total Operating expenses 442 425 Operating income 225 212 Other income (loss), net: Foreign exchange gain 1 8 Interest (expense) income, net (37 ) 30 Other (expense), net (4 ) - Total Other (expense) income, net (40 ) 38 Income before income tax 185 250 Income tax expense 35 45 Net income $ 150 $ 205 Basic earnings per share $ 2.92 $ 3.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.90 $ 3.83

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 150 $ 205 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44 52 Share-based compensation 18 17 Deferred income taxes (20 ) (37 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on forward interest rate swaps 13 (38 ) Other, net 2 (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 33 (56 ) Inventories, net 26 22 Other assets (27 ) (19 ) Accounts payable (212 ) (14 ) Accrued liabilities (82 ) (143 ) Deferred revenue 22 18 Income taxes 5 51 Settlement liability (45 ) - Other operating activities (3 ) (3 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (76 ) 54 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16 ) (14 ) Purchases of long-term investments (1 ) (5 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17 ) (19 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (119 ) (25 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 191 130 Payments for repurchases of common stock (15 ) (305 ) Net proceeds related to share-based compensation plans 5 5 Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables 8 (25 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 70 (220 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (1 ) (2 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (24 ) (187 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 117 344 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 93 $ 157 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8 ) (16 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 85 $ 141 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 54 $ 29 Interest paid $ 24 $ 8

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 24.6 % (11.9 ) % (1.9 ) % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) 3.8 % 2.7 % 3.1 % Impact of acquisitions (2) - % (2.0 ) % (1.5 ) % Consolidated Organic Net sales growth 28.4 % (11.2 ) % (0.3 ) %

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company's foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales growth, amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 491 $ 914 $ 1,405 $ 394 $ 1,038 $ 1,432 Reported Gross profit 242 425 667 154 483 637 Gross Margin 49.3 % 46.5 % 47.5 % 39.1 % 46.5 % 44.5 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 491 $ 914 $ 1,405 $ 394 $ 1,038 $ 1,432 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 242 426 668 154 484 638 Adjusted Gross Margin 49.3 % 46.6 % 47.5 % 39.1 % 46.6 % 44.6 %

(1) Adjusted Gross profit excludes share-based compensation expense.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 150 $ 205 Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Share-based compensation 1 1 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 1 1 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 Acquisition and integration costs - 4 Share-based compensation 22 16 Exit and restructuring costs 10 - Total adjustments to Operating expenses 58 53 Adjustments to Other income (expense), net(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1 - Investment loss 1 - Foreign exchange (gain) (1 ) (8 ) Forward interest rate swap loss / (gain) 7 (34 ) Total adjustments to Other income (expense), net 8 (42 ) Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 35 45 Adjusted income tax expense (48 ) (48 ) Total adjustments to income tax (13 ) (3 ) Total adjustments 54 9 Non-GAAP Net income $ 204 $ 214 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 2.92 $ 3.86 Diluted $ 2.90 $ 3.83 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 3.97 $ 4.04 Diluted $ 3.94 $ 4.01 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 51,420,536 53,021,423 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 51,748,069 53,446,740

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions), as well as adjustments to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items and incorporate the anticipated annualized effects of current year tax planning.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 150 $ 205 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring) 17 19 Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 Total Other expense (income), net 40 (38 ) Income tax expense 35 45 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 268 264 Adjustments to Cost of sales Share-based compensation 1 1 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 1 1 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs - 4 Share-based compensation 22 16 Exit and restructuring costs 10 - Total adjustments to Operating expenses 32 20 Total adjustments to EBITDA 33 21 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 301 $ 285 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales (Non-GAAP) 21.4 % 19.9 %

FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (76 ) $ 54 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16 ) (14 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ (92 ) $ 40

(1) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

