New scanning solution completes a holistic digital view of tire health for commercial trucking and fleet operators

Anyline, a global leader in connecting real-world data with digital environments through mobile data capture and AI-enabled machine learning technology, today launched an industry-first Commercial Tire Tread Scanner that can be used on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The scanning solution allows fleet operators to improve tire performance and longevity, ensure driver safety and reduce vehicle inspection time.

Using state-of-the-art computer vision and AI, Anyline's Commercial Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any mobile device at the tire tread to be measured and creating a digital model of the tire. Fleet operators, tire technicians and drivers can now quickly and easily scan tread depth and tire sidewall information, resulting in accurate and more consistent data. Tire data is recorded digitally and shared across the organization as needed. As a result, fleet companies gain instant visibility into the tire health of each vehicle, allowing operators to connect tread health to individual VINs or license plates, which can also be recorded digitally by Anyline.

Manually recording tire information can be a time-consuming, tedious task, as commercial trucking operators must collect DOT, size and commercial serial numbers separately. A lack of accurate information makes tracking tire longevity, sustainability and maintaining tire health difficult. Poorly maintained tires can not only cause accidents on the road and lead to expensive repairs or replacements, but also result in liability issues if they are not in compliance with government regulations.

"Tire tread scanning is the fastest and easiest way to monitor the health of a tire," said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder, Anyline. "When fleet operators scan tire information accurately, they have better data on tire health, making it easier to pull a tire for replacement or retread at the optimal time. Fleet companies can optimize the use of each tire on their vehicles, which reduces costs, ensures vehicle uptime and enables fleet owners to better schedule maintenance."

Anyline's mobile scanning solutions can be used at each step of the tire inspection and service process, and offer commercial tire providers a wide range of modules that can be used alongside each other. These modules can be integrated as a Mobile SDK, Web SDK, or Cloud API for ease-of-use by end-customers.

Anyline is currently accepting companies into its Commercial Tire Tread Scanner Early Adopter Program. Ideal participants will be any organization managing a large fleet of vehicles that require regular tire tread monitoring. Participating companies should have newer mobile devices and be willing to work closely with Anyline product development over a two-to-three month period to provide feedback on performance and feature functionality.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the frontline worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations.

For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

