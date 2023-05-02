Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
WKN: A0YAQA | ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 | Ticker-Symbol: CSA
02.05.2023
Veeva Systems: Veeva Expands Relationship with Accenture to Help Customers Transition to Vault CRM

BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North America- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced an expansion of its business partnership with Accenture to help life sciences companies drive new commercial innovation with Veeva Vault CRM. As companies move to Vault CRM, they have the opportunity to optimize processes to meet the requirements of omnichannel engagement models and today's therapies.

Veeva Systems

"Accenture is taking its long-standing business partnership with Veeva to new heights by jointly helping our clients reimagine and leverage next-generation commercial capabilities," said Ray Pressburger, managing director and global life sciences commercial practice lead at Accenture.

Veeva and Accenture have supported customers together for over a decade. The expanded relationship is focused on helping Veeva customers in key areas in their move to Vault CRM including migration approach and timing, business process optimization, and leveraging Veeva's existing capabilities and new innovations, such as Vault CRM Service Center and Vault CRM Bot.

"We are excited to expand our long-standing business partnership with Accenture to help our mutual customers optimize customer engagement and gain full advantage of the depth and breadth of Vault CRM," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief operating officer at Veeva. "We are connecting sales, medical, and marketing teams with the right software and data foundation to achieve commercial excellence."

Veeva customers can learn more about Vault CRM at VeevaConnect.com.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-expands-relationship-with-accenture-to-help-customers-transition-to-vault-crm-301813192.html

