First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $1.60 billion, up 21% year over year, driven by commercial aerospace, up 29% year over year

Net income of $148 million, or $0.35 per share, versus $131 million, or $0.31 per share, in the first quarter 2022, up 13% year over year

Net income excluding special items of $175 million, or $0.42 per share, versus $132 million, or $0.31 per share, in the first quarter 2022; Adjusted earnings per share * grew 35% year over year

grew 35% year over year Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items of $360 million, up 20% year over year

Generated $23 million cash from operations; ($41 million) of free cash flow; $214 million of cash used for financing activities; and $64 million of cash used for investing activities

Cash balance at end of quarter of $538 million including impacts of $176 million of debt reduction, $25 million of common stock repurchases, and $0.04 per share dividend on common stock

2023 Guidance

Key Announcements

In the first quarter 2023, the Company redeemed $150 million and additionally repurchased approximately $26 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2024 ("2024 Notes"). These combined actions reduced the outstanding principal amount of the 2024 Notes by $176 million and reduce annualized interest expense by approximately $9 million.

In the first quarter 2023, Howmet Aerospace repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for $25 million at an average per share price of $43.36. As of May 1, 2023, total share repurchase authorization available was $922 million.

On February 27, 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding common stock.

On April 25, 2023, S&P Global Ratings revised their outlook to positive from stable and affirmed their 'BB+' issuer credit rating.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) today reported first quarter 2023 results. The Company reported first quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, up 21% year over year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial aerospace market of 29%.

Howmet Aerospace reported net income of $148 million, or $0.35 per share, in the first quarter 2023 versus $131 million, or $0.31 per share, in the first quarter 2022. Net income excluding special items was $175 million, or $0.42 per share, in the first quarter 2023, versus $132 million, or $0.31 per share, in the first quarter 2022. Adjusted earnings per share excluding special items grew 35% year over year. Net income included approximately $25 million in net charges from special items, principally related to an approximately $20 million charge for a tax reserve established in France and costs associated with past plant fires. Operating income margin was up approximately 40 basis points year over year at 17.8% in the first quarter 2023.

First quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $360 million, up 20% year over year. The year-over-year increase was driven by volume growth in the commercial aerospace market. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items was down approximately 20 basis points year over year at 22.5% and included approximately $35 million of additional inflationary cost pass through year over year. Excluding year over year inflationary cost pass through, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding special items was 23.0%.

Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, " Howmet Aerospace delivered a solid start to 2023. First quarter 2023 revenue grew 21% year over year and exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA* and Adjusted Earnings Per Share* also exceeded the high end of guidance and grew 20% and 35% year over year, respectively, demonstrating continued healthy operational execution as the aerospace recovery continues."

Mr. Plant continued, " The demand picture continues to be strong for commercial aerospace, with higher aircraft production rates underpinned by continued growth in air traffic. We are encouraged by progress at aircraft OEM customers to meet their higher build rate targets. Given our strong first quarter and improving aerospace backcloth, we are increasing full year 2023 guidance for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA*, Adjusted Earnings Per Share*, and Free Cash Flow."

" The Company's balance sheet remains strong, further enhanced by $176 million of debt reduction in the first quarter 2023. Howmet Aerospace also continued to return cash to shareholders through $25 million in share repurchases in addition to the common stock dividend. A healthy free cash flow outlook supports continued capital allocation actions."

_______________________ * Excluding Special Items

First Quarter 2023 Segment Performance

Engine Products

Engine Products reported revenue of $795 million, an increase of 26% year over year, due to growth in the commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and oil and gas markets. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $212 million, up 23% year over year, driven by commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and oil and gas volumes. The segment added approximately 260 net headcount in the quarter in anticipation of future revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 70 basis points year over year to 26.7%.

Fastening Systems

Fastening Systems reported revenue of $312 million, an increase of 18% year over year due to growth in the narrow body commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, up 4% year over year, driven by favorable volume in the narrow body commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets partially offset by inflationary costs and the addition of approximately 215 net headcount in the quarter in anticipation of future revenue increases. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased approximately 260 basis points year over year to 18.6%.

Engineered Structures

Engineered Structures reported revenue of $207 million, an increase of 14% year over year due to growth in the commercial aerospace market partially offset by declines in the defense aerospace market. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $30 million, up 30% year over year, driven by favorable volume in the commercial aerospace market more than offsetting unfavorable volume in the defense aerospace market. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 190 basis points year over year to 14.5%.

Forged Wheels

Forged Wheels reported revenue of $289 million, an increase of 17% year over year due to an 18% increase in volume. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $79 million, up 18% year over year, driven by favorable volume partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increased approximately 20 basis points year over year to 27.3% as the impact of lower aluminum prices was mostly offset by inflationary cost pass through and unfavorable foreign currency impacts.

Repurchased Approximately $25 Million of Common Shares in First Quarter 2023

In the first quarter 2023, Howmet Aerospace repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of common stock for approximately $25 million at an average per share price of $43.36. As of March 31, 2023, total share repurchase authorization available was $922 million. The first quarter 2023 marks the eighth consecutive quarter of common stock repurchases. The Company has deployed $928 million to common stock repurchases since its April 2020 separation.

Reduced Debt by $176 Million in First Quarter 2023

In the first quarter 2023, the Company redeemed $150 million and additionally repurchased approximately $26 million of the aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2024 ("2024 Notes"). These combined actions reduced the outstanding principal amount of the 2024 Notes by $176 million and reduce annualized interest expense by approximately $9 million.

Common Stock Dividend of $0.04 Per Share Paid on February 27, 2023

On February 27, 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding common stock.

Company Outlook Revised To Positive from Stable by S&P Global Ratings

On April 25, 2023, S&P Global Ratings revised their outlook to positive from stable and affirmed their 'BB+' issuer credit rating.

2023 Guidance

Q2 2023 Guidance FY 2023 Guidance Low Baseline High Low Baseline High Revenue $1.600B $1.610B $1.620B $6.200B $6.250B $6.325B Adj. EBITDA* 1 $359M $362M $365M $1.400B $1.415B $1.435B Adj. EBITDA Margin* 1 22.4% 22.5% 22.5% 22.6% 22.6% 22.7% Adj. Earnings per Share*1 $0.41 $0.42 $0.43 $1.65 $1.67 $1.70 Free Cash Flow1 $600M $635M $670M

* Excluding Special Items 1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the directly comparable GAAP measures, are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures, such as the effects of foreign currency movements, gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes, and any future restructuring or impairment charges. In addition, there is inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, price/mix and volume. Howmet Aerospace believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Howmet Aerospace expects higher Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to drive growth in Adjusted Earnings per Share excluding special items in full year 2023. The Company expects the impact of higher non-cash pension expense to be offset by capital allocation actions. Capital allocation to common stock repurchases and/or debt reduction depends on market conditions, profitability, and cash generation, among other factors.

Howmet Aerospace will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The call will be webcast via www.howmet.com. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 2, via the "Investors" section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via Howmet Aerospace's Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/howmetaerospace.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Howmet Aerospace's expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements, forecasts and outlook relating to the condition of end markets; future financial results or operating performance; future strategic actions; Howmet Aerospace's strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and any future dividends and repurchases of its debt or equity securities. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Howmet Aerospace's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Howmet Aerospace believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally; (b) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Howmet Aerospace; (c) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (d) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers' business or financial conditions; (e) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (f) inability of suppliers to meet obligations due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; (g) failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce and key personnel; (h) uncertainty of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Howmet Aerospace's business, results of operations, and financial condition; (i) the inability to achieve revenue growth, cash generation, restructuring plans, cost reductions, improvement in profitability, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (j) inability to meet increased demand, production targets or commitments; (k) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (l) geopolitical, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Howmet Aerospace's global operations, including geopolitical and diplomatic tensions, instabilities and conflicts, as well as compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (m) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Howmet Aerospace to substantial costs and liabilities; (n) failure to comply with government contracting regulations; (o) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; and (p) the other risk factors summarized in Howmet Aerospace's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Howmet Aerospace on its website or otherwise. Howmet Aerospace disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Howmet Aerospace's consolidated financial information but is not presented in Howmet Aerospace's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management's rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) Quarter ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Sales $ 1,603 $ 1,513 $ 1,324 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 1,164 1,110 950 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 75 63 69 Research and development expenses 9 9 7 Provision for depreciation and amortization 69 67 66 Restructuring and other charges(1) 1 44 2 Operating income 285 220 230 Loss on debt redemption 1 - - Interest expense, net 57 57 58 Other expense, net 7 15 1 Income before income taxes 220 148 171 Provision for income taxes 72 37 40 Net income $ 148 $ 111 $ 131 Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace Common Shareholders: Earnings per share - basic(2)(3): Net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 Average number of shares(3)(4) 412,164,982 413,657,108 418,872,181 Earnings per share - diluted(2)(3): Net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.31 Average number of shares(4) 418,260,459 419,082,115 424,747,801 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 411,810,073 412,155,057 417,622,524

(1) Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included other exit costs and severance reversals. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 included pension settlement charges, gain on sale of assets, and asset impairments and accelerated depreciation. Restructuring and other charges for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included other exit costs, pension settlement charges, and severance reversals. (2) In order to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share, preferred stock dividends declared of $1 for the quarters presented need to be subtracted from Net income. (3) For the quarters presented, the difference between the diluted average number of shares and the basic average number of shares related to share equivalents associated with outstanding awards and employee stock options. (4) As average shares outstanding are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share, the full impact of share repurchases is not realized in EPS in the year of repurchase for the periods presented.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 537 $ 791 Receivables from customers, less allowances of $1 in both 2023 and 2022 655 506 Other receivables 16 31 Inventories 1,662 1,609 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 187 206 Total current assets 3,057 3,143 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 2,321 2,332 Goodwill 4,024 4,013 Deferred income taxes 59 54 Intangibles, net 518 521 Other noncurrent assets 195 192 Total assets $ 10,174 $ 10,255 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 877 $ 962 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 193 195 Taxes, including income taxes 64 48 Accrued interest payable 63 75 Other current liabilities 206 202 Total current liabilities 1,403 1,482 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 3,988 4,162 Accrued pension benefits 625 633 Accrued other postretirement benefits 108 109 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 289 268 Total liabilities 6,413 6,654 Equity Howmet Aerospace shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 55 55 Common stock 412 412 Additional capital 3,941 3,947 Retained earnings 1,159 1,028 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,806 ) (1,841 ) Total equity 3,761 3,601 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,174 $ 10,255

Howmet Aerospace and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 148 $ 131 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided from operations: Depreciation and amortization 69 66 Deferred income taxes 31 28 Restructuring and other charges 1 2 Net realized and unrealized losses 4 3 Net periodic pension cost 9 6 Stock-based compensation 14 11 Loss on debt redemption 1 - Other 5 22 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Increase in receivables (137 ) (123 ) Increase in inventories (45 ) (87 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 12 5 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, trade (67 ) 68 Decrease in accrued expenses (19 ) (54 ) Increase in taxes, including income taxes 16 6 Pension contributions (9 ) (11 ) Decrease (increase) in noncurrent assets 2 (1 ) Decrease in noncurrent liabilities (12 ) (17 ) Cash provided from operations 23 55 Financing Activities Net change in short-term borrowings - (3 ) Repurchases and payments on debt (176 ) - Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (1 ) - Repurchase of common stock (25 ) (175 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 6 7 Dividends paid to shareholders (17 ) (9 ) Other (1 ) (14 ) Cash used for financing activities (214 ) (194 ) Investing Activities Capital expenditures (64 ) (62 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses - 1 Cash used for investing activities (64 ) (61 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (254 ) (200 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 792 722 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 538 $ 522

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 1Q23 Engine Products Third-party sales $ 631 $ 652 $ 683 $ 732 $ 2,698 $ 795 Inter-segment sales $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 4 $ 2 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 31 $ 31 $ 31 $ 32 $ 125 $ 32 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 173 $ 179 $ 186 $ 191 $ 729 $ 212 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 27.5 % 27.2 % 26.1 % 27.0 % 26.7 % Restructuring and other charges $ 3 $ 4 $ 2 $ 20 $ 29 $ - Capital expenditures $ 27 $ 24 $ 23 $ 20 $ 94 $ 33 Fastening Systems Third-party sales $ 264 $ 277 $ 291 $ 285 $ 1,117 $ 312 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 11 $ 11 $ 11 $ 45 $ 11 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 56 $ 56 $ 64 $ 58 $ 234 $ 58 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.2 % 20.2 % 22.0 % 20.4 % 20.9 % 18.6 % Restructuring and other (credits) charges $ (3 ) $ - $ - $ 11 $ 8 $ - Capital expenditures $ 15 $ 8 $ 7 $ 9 $ 39 $ 9 Engineered Structures Third-party sales $ 182 $ 185 $ 193 $ 230 $ 790 $ 207 Inter-segment sales $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ 1 $ 6 $ - Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 48 $ 12 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 23 $ 26 $ 28 $ 34 $ 111 $ 30 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.6 % 14.1 % 14.5 % 14.8 % 14.1 % 14.5 % Restructuring and other charges $ 2 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ 7 $ 1 Capital expenditures $ 7 $ 2 $ 3 $ 5 $ 17 $ 10 Forged Wheels Third-party sales $ 247 $ 279 $ 266 $ 266 $ 1,058 $ 289 Provision for depreciation and amortization $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 10 $ 40 $ 9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 67 $ 75 $ 64 $ 72 $ 278 $ 79 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.1 % 26.9 % 24.1 % 27.1 % 26.3 % 27.3 % Restructuring and other charges $ - $ - $ - $ 2 $ 2 $ - Capital expenditures $ 9 $ 5 $ 6 $ 8 $ 28 $ 9

Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions) Reconciliation of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Income Before Income Taxes 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 2022 1Q23 Income before income taxes $ 171 $ 183 $ 104 $ 148 $ 606 $ 220 Loss on debt redemption - 2 - - 2 1 Interest expense, net 58 57 57 57 229 57 Other expense (income), net 1 (1 ) 67 15 82 7 Operating income $ 230 $ 241 $ 228 $ 220 $ 919 $ 285 Segment provision for depreciation and amortization 65 64 64 65 258 64 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring and other charges 2 6 4 44 56 1 Corporate expense(1) 22 25 46 26 119 29 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 319 $ 336 $ 342 $ 355 $ 1,352 $ 379

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Howmet's definition of Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation and amortization. Special items, including Restructuring and other charges, are excluded from net margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Differences between the total segment and consolidated totals are in Corporate.

(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Corporate expense included $5 of costs related to fires at two plants and ($3) of reimbursement related to legal and advisory charges. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Corporate expense included $2 of costs related to fires at two plants and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Corporate expense included $25 of costs related to fires at three plants and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's cast house in Barberton, Ohio, which produces aluminum ingot used in the production of wheels for the North American commercial transportation market, experienced a mechanical failure resulting in substantial heat and fire-related damage to equipment. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Corporate expense included $4 of costs related to fires at three plants, net of reimbursement, and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Corporate expense included $4 of costs related to fires at two plants and $1 of costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Free cash flow Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Cash provided from operations $ 23 Capital expenditures (64 ) Free cash flow $ (41 )

The Accounts Receivable Securitization program remains unchanged at $250 outstanding.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures (due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand the Company's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations). It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income excluding Special items Quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 131 $ 111 $ 148 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.35 Special items: Restructuring and other charges 2 44 1 Discrete tax items: Tax litigation - - 20 Other discrete tax items (2 ) 3 1 Total Discrete tax items(1) (2 ) 3 21 Other special items Loss on debt redemption and related costs - - 1 Plant fire costs, net 5 4 4 Legal and other advisory reimbursements (3 ) - - Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items - 1 1 Total Other special items 2 5 6 Tax impact(2) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Net income excluding Special items $ 132 $ 160 $ 175 Diluted EPS excluding Special items $ 0.31 $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Average number of shares - diluted EPS excluding Special items 424,747,801 419,082,115 418,260,459

Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Restructuring and other charges, Discrete tax items, and Other special items (collectively, "Special items"). There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income determined under GAAP as well as Net income excluding Special items and Diluted EPS excluding Special items.

(1) Discrete tax items for each period included the following: for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a net benefit for other small items ($2);

for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a charge to record a valuation allowance related to U.S. foreign tax credits $12, a benefit related to a tax depreciation accounting method change in the U.S. ($5), and a net benefit for other small items ($4); and

for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a charge for a tax reserve established in France $20 and a net charge for other small items $1. (2) The Tax impact on Special items is based on the applicable statutory rates whereby the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate is itself a Special item.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollar millions) Reconciliation of Operational tax rate Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Effective tax

rate, as

reported Special

items(1)(2) Operational

tax rate, as

adjusted Income before income taxes $ 220 $ 7 $ 227 Provision for income taxes $ 72 $ (20 ) $ 52 Tax rate 32.7 % 22.9 %

Operational tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of the Company excluding the impacts of Special items. There can be no assurances that additional Special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both the Effective tax rate determined under GAAP as well as the Operational tax rate.

(1) Special items for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 include costs related to fires at two plants of $4, loss on debt redemption and related costs $1, Restructuring and other charges $1, and costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items $1. (2) Tax Special items includes discrete tax items, the tax impact on Special items based on the applicable statutory rates, the difference between such rates and the Company's consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and other tax related items. Discrete tax items for each period included the following: for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a charge for a tax reserve established in France $20 and a net charge for other small items $1.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items Quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Sales $ 1,324 $ 1,513 $ 1,603 Operating income $ 230 $ 220 $ 285 Operating income margin 17.4 % 14.5 % 17.8 % Net income $ 131 $ 111 $ 148 Add: Provision for income taxes $ 40 $ 37 $ 72 Other expense, net 1 15 7 Loss on debt redemption - - 1 Interest expense, net 58 57 57 Restructuring and other charges 2 44 1 Provision for depreciation and amortization 66 67 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 298 $ 331 $ 355 Add: Plant fire costs, net $ 5 $ 4 $ 4 Legal and other advisory reimbursements (3 ) - - Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items $ 300 $ 336 $ 360 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items 22.7 % 22.2 % 22.5 %

Incremental margin Quarter ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Q1 2023 YoY Third-party sales $ 1,324 $ 1,603 Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through (35 ) Third-party sales excluding Material and other inflationary cost pass through (b) $ 1,324 $ 1,568 $ 244 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items (a) $ 300 $ 360 $ 60 Incremental margin (a)/(b) 25 %

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items, and Incremental margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in U.S. dollars millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Material and other inflationary cost pass through Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Net income $ 148 Add: Provision for income taxes $ 72 Other expense, net 7 Loss on debt redemption 1 Interest expense, net 57 Restructuring and other charges 1 Provision for depreciation and amortization 69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 Add: Plant fire costs, net $ 4 Costs associated with closures, shutdowns, and other items 1 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items (a) $ 360 Third-party sales (b) $ 1,603 Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through (35 ) Third-party sales excluding Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through (c) $ 1,568 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items (a)/(b) 22.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through (a)/(c) 23.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding Special items, Third-party sales excluding Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items, and Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Special items and Year-over-Year Material and other inflationary cost pass through are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures are meaningful to investors because they provide additional information with respect to the Company's operating performance and the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, Research and development expenses, and Provision for depreciation and amortization.

