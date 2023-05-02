MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

"We added a record 12,337 consumer fiber broadband subscribers in the first quarter and achieved 60% growth year over year," said Bob Udell, chief executive officer. "Our plan to drive improved penetration through a refined go-to market strategy is off to a great start with particularly strong fiber net adds of 5,200 in March, and approaching 6,000 in April. On the heels of this positive momentum, we expect to see another milestone of record net fiber adds in the second quarter."

"With fiber expected to reach nearly 50% of our base at the end of 2023, we are continuing to build the foundation across our 3 C's, including consumer, commercial and carrier, to position ourselves for revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024," added Udell.

1 Q1 2022 normalized for the divestitures of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets, where applicable, which closed on Jan. 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. Refer to the tables contained in this press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures.

First Quarter 2023 Results (compared to first quarter 2022 where applicable)

Revenue totaled $276.1 million, down 8.0% or 4.1% normalized 1 .

. Consumer fiber revenue was $26.1 million, up approximately 52% or 56% normalized 1 , driven by strong operating metrics including 12,337 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 5.7%.

, driven by strong operating metrics including 12,337 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 5.7%. Consumer broadband revenue was $68.0 million, up 3.1% or 6.4% normalized 1 .

Commercial data services revenue was $53.1 million, down 8.2% or 1.0% normalized 1 .

. Carrier data-transport revenue was $32.9 million, down 1.7% or 0.8% normalized 1 .

. Other products and services revenue was $1.7 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, largely due to lower recognition of public private partnership construction projects.

Net loss was ($47.7 million); Adjusted EBITDA was $75.4 million.

Total committed capital expenditures were $144.6 million.

Operating expenses increased $4.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to additional costs in 2023 for severance, professional fees for customer service and process improvement initiatives, and marketing and advertising expenses. These higher expenses were partly offset by lower video programming and access costs, and the impact of the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30, 2022.

Net interest expense was $33.9 million, an increase of $4.3 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest on the term loan. Notwithstanding the heightened interest rate environment, the Company is well positioned with 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through July 2023, and 53% fixed thereafter. As of Mar. 31, 2023, the weighted average cost of debt was 6.61%.

Net loss was ($47.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to ($125.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022, which included $3.5 million of income from discontinued operations. Net loss per share was ($0.42) in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to ($1.12) in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.28) compared to ($0.01) in the first quarter of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Total committed capital expenditures were $144.6 million driven by 53,858 fiber passings added in the quarter, record first quarter fiber adds, and the timing of construction and CPE inventory purchases in support of future build and install activity.

Capital Structure

As of Mar. 31, 2023, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $336 million and $213 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended Mar. 31, 2023, was 4.76x. With no maturities until 2027, healthy liquidity and fiber penetration growth, the Company remains well positioned to continue executing on its fiber expansion and growth plan.

2023 Outlook

Consolidated Communications reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $310 million to $330 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $425 million to $445 million.

Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $145 million to $155 million.

Cash income taxes are expected to be below $10 million.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to the current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results, including year over year revenue and EBITDA growth in 2024, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including: significant competition in all parts of our business and among our customer channels; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; shifts in our product mix that may result in a decline in operating profitability; public health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic; continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure and any related service delays or disruptions could cause us to lose customers and incur additional expenses; cyber-attacks may lead to unauthorized access to confidential customer, personnel and business information that could adversely affect our business; our operations require substantial capital expenditures and our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity may be impacted if funds for capital expenditures are not available when needed; our ability to obtain and maintain necessary rights-of-way for our networks; our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third-party vendors; substantial video content costs continue to rise; our ability to enter into new collective bargaining agreements or renew existing agreements; our ability to attract and/or retain certain key management and other personnel in the future; risks associated with acquisitions and the realization of anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; increasing attention to, and evolving expectations for, environmental, social and governance initiatives; unfavorable changes in financial markets could affect pension plan investments; weak economic conditions, and the other risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,877 $ 325,852 Short-term investments 87,951 87,951 Accounts receivable, net 108,471 119,675 Income tax receivable 1,662 1,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,622 62,996 Total current assets 511,583 598,144 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,330,545 2,234,122 Investments 9,104 10,297 Goodwill 929,570 929,570 Customer relationships, net 37,018 43,089 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Other assets 63,542 61,315 Total assets $ 3,891,919 $ 3,887,094 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,921 $ 33,096 Advance billings and customer deposits 49,009 46,664 Accrued compensation 51,602 60,903 Accrued interest 35,956 18,201 Accrued expense 111,808 95,206 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 16,377 12,834 Total current liabilities 318,673 266,904 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,136,837 2,129,462 Deferred income taxes 261,001 274,309 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 122,090 123,644 Other long-term liabilities 48,079 47,326 Total liabilities 2,886,680 2,841,645 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 477,047 and 456,343 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; liquidation preference of $487,634 and $477,047 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 339,267 328,680 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 116,649,382 and 115,167,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,167 1,152 Additional paid-in capital 709,603 720,442 Accumulated deficit (48,970 ) (11,866 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (3,622 ) (610 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,794 7,651 Total shareholders' equity 665,972 716,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,891,919 $ 3,887,094

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 276,126 $ 300,278 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 131,938 135,895 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,284 73,285 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 126,490 Loss on disposal of assets 3,304 - Depreciation and amortization 77,699 72,350 Loss from operations (18,099 ) (107,742 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (33,860 ) (29,515 ) Other income, net 2,758 3,342 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (49,201 ) (133,915 ) Income tax benefit (12,240 ) (14,819 ) Loss from continuing operations (36,961 ) (119,096 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations - 8,063 Income tax expense - 4,516 Income from discontinued operations - 3,547 Net loss (36,961 ) (115,549 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,587 9,598 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 143 115 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (47,691 ) $ (125,262 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.42 ) $ (1.15 ) Income from discontinued operations - 0.03 Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.42 ) $ (1.12 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (36,961 ) $ (115,549 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,699 72,350 Deferred income taxes 5,604 (10,560 ) Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings - 153 Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (2,861 ) (9,342 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 799 2,199 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 1,847 1,802 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 126,490 Loss on disposal of assets 3,304 - Other adjustments, net (418 ) (189 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 6,073 14,206 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,086 81,560 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (130,826 ) (156,480 ) Purchase of investments - (39,959 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 292 74 Proceeds from business dispositions, net - 26,042 Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 1,623 65,754 Net cash used in investing activities (128,911 ) (104,569 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of finance lease obligations (3,114 ) (2,341 ) Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding (1,036 ) (114 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,150 ) (2,455 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (77,975 ) (25,464 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 325,852 99,635 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 247,877 $ 74,171

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 67,961 $ 65,911 Voice services 32,263 37,452 Video services 9,594 14,366 109,818 117,729 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 53,134 57,895 Voice services 32,631 36,339 Other 9,756 11,560 95,521 105,794 Carrier: Data and transport services 32,923 33,485 Voice services 4,367 3,852 Other 350 391 37,640 37,728 Subsidies 7,036 6,583 Network access 24,444 26,213 Other products and services 1,667 6,231 Total operating revenue $ 276,126 $ 300,278

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 67,961 $ 69,002 $ 69,641 $ 67,592 $ 65,911 Voice services 32,263 34,314 36,444 36,643 37,452 Video services 9,594 11,876 13,552 14,359 14,366 109,818 115,192 119,637 118,594 117,729 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 53,134 56,662 56,796 57,113 57,895 Voice services 32,631 34,676 35,484 35,775 36,339 Other 9,756 10,320 9,933 11,287 11,560 95,521 101,658 102,213 104,175 105,794 Carrier: Data and transport services 32,923 33,752 33,878 36,263 33,485 Voice services 4,367 3,685 3,517 3,718 3,852 Other 350 338 605 354 391 37,640 37,775 38,000 40,335 37,728 Subsidies 7,036 13,078 7,187 6,534 6,583 Network access 24,444 26,308 27,277 24,846 26,213 Other products and services 1,667 1,965 2,305 3,906 6,231 Total operating revenue $ 276,126 $ 295,976 $ 296,619 $ 298,390 $ 300,278

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 65,911 $ (2,048 ) $ 63,863 Voice services 37,452 (696 ) 36,756 Video services 14,366 (2,710 ) 11,656 117,729 (5,454 ) 112,275 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 57,895 (4,229 ) 53,666 Voice services 36,339 (1,455 ) 34,884 Other 11,560 (301 ) 11,259 105,794 (5,985 ) 99,809 Carrier: Data and transport services 33,485 (288 ) 33,197 Voice services 3,852 (5 ) 3,847 Other 391 (1 ) 390 37,728 (294 ) 37,434 Subsidies 6,583 (49 ) 6,534 Network access 26,213 (508 ) 25,705 Other products and services 6,231 (81 ) 6,150 Total operating revenue $ 300,278 $ (12,371 ) $ 287,907 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues for divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (36,961 ) $ (119,096 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (12,240 ) (14,819 ) Interest expense, net 33,860 29,515 Depreciation and amortization 77,699 72,350 EBITDA 62,358 (32,050 ) Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 10,030 5,324 Pension/OPEB benefit (1,141 ) (2,983 ) Loss on disposal of assets 3,304 - Loss on impairment - 126,490 Non-cash compensation (3) 799 2,199 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 75,350 98,980 Investment distributions from discontinued operations - 8,216 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,350 $ 107,196 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Range Low High Loss from continuing operations $ (123 ) $ (105 ) Add: Income tax benefit (43 ) (37 ) Interest expense, net 152 148 Depreciation and amortization 314 312 EBITDA 300 318 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 12 14 Pension/OPEB benefit (12 ) (12 ) Non-cash compensation (3) 10 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 310 $ 330 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, dividend income, integration and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations: Term loans, net of discount $8,286 $ 991,589 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 44,817 Total debt as of March 31, 2023 2,186,406 Less: deferred debt issuance costs (33,192 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (335,828 ) Total net debt as of March 31, 2023 $ 1,817,386 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 $ 381,734 Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA 4.76x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Loss from Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (36,961 ) $ (119,096 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,587 9,598 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 143 115 Loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations (47,691 ) (128,809 ) Adjustments to loss attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,587 9,598 Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 2,648 802 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 126,490 Loss on disposition of assets, net of tax 2,441 - Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (338 ) (295 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill - (10,813 ) Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 590 1,626 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (31,763 ) $ (1,401 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 112,939 111,691 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share: Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (0.28 ) $ (0.01 ) Adjusted income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.03 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.02 Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.1% effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) 2021 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 2023 Passings Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Passings (1)(5)(6) 320,806 397,123 494,160 605,710 605,710 689,406 831,779 947,974 1,008,660 1,008,660 1,062,518 Total DSL/Copper Passings (2)(3)(5)(6) 2,421,292 2,347,816 2,255,556 2,146,377 2,146,377 2,059,025 1,920,214 1,807,381 1,617,077 1,617,077 1,564,889 Total Passings (1)(2)(3)(5)(6) 2,742,098 2,744,939 2,749,716 2,752,087 2,752,087 2,748,431 2,751,993 2,755,355 2,625,737 2,625,737 2,627,407 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 12 % 14 % 18 % 22 % 22 % 25 % 30 % 34 % 38 % 38 % 40 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ Capable (3) 74,495 77,521 81,539 86,122 86,122 93,812 103,455 115,598 122,872 122,872 135,209 DSL/Copper (2)(3) 323,507 315,959 309,122 298,442 298,442 286,338 277,758 266,314 244,586 244,586 234,653 Total Consumer Broadband Connections (2)(3) 398,002 393,480 390,661 384,564 384,564 380,150 381,213 381,912 367,458 367,458 369,862 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Net Adds (7) 3,885 3,026 4,018 4,583 15,512 7,690 9,643 12,143 10,599 40,075 12,337 DSL/Copper Net Adds (7) (7,240 ) (7,548 ) (6,837 ) (10,680 ) (32,305 ) (8,544 ) (8,580 ) (11,444 ) (10,783 ) (39,351 ) (9,933 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (7) (3,355 ) (4,522 ) (2,819 ) (6,097 ) (16,793 ) (854 ) 1,063 699 (184 ) 724 2,404 Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ Capable (on fiber passings) 23.2 % 19.5 % 16.5 % 14.2 % 14.2 % 13.6 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.7 % DSL/Copper (on DSL/copper passings) 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.7 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 14.5 % 14.7 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 15.0 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 14.1 % Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Gig+ Capable $ 64.87 $ 65.83 $ 64.64 $ 64.22 $ 64.55 $ 63.88 $ 64.95 $ 65.61 $ 67.14 $ 65.42 $ 67.51 DSL/Copper $ 47.72 $ 49.92 $ 51.32 $ 50.65 $ 50.06 $ 50.78 $ 52.36 $ 53.87 $ 53.55 $ 53.36 $ 53.21 Churn Fiber Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 1.3 % 1.7 % 1.4 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 0.9 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.0 % DSL/Copper Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 1.4 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.3 % 1.6 % 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.5 % Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue (4) $ 14,120 $ 15,010 $ 15,422 $ 16,150 $ 60,702 $ 17,242 $ 19,218 $ 21,558 $ 24,016 $ 82,034 $ 26,136 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 51,633 52,967 53,182 50,833 208,615 48,669 48,374 48,083 44,986 190,112 41,825 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue by Service Type $ 65,753 $ 67,977 $ 68,604 $ 66,983 $ 269,317 $ 65,911 $ 67,592 $ 69,641 $ 69,002 $ 272,146 $ 67,961 Consumer Voice Connections (3) 362,384 352,835 341,135 328,849 328,849 316,634 306,458 294,441 276,779 276,779 267,509 Video Connections (3) 73,986 70,795 66,971 63,447 63,447 58,812 55,225 51,339 35,039 35,039 32,426 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 47,364 48,727 50,405 52,402 52,402 54,239 56,093 57,498 57,865 57,865 57,569 On-net buildings (3) 13,910 14,253 14,625 14,981 14,981 15,446 15,618 15,715 14,427 14,427 14,520 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of March 31, 2023, 53,858 of the minimum targeted 225,000 passings for 2023 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were ~1,062,518 or 40% of the Company's service area. (2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (5) Passings counts are estimates of single family units, multi-dwelling units, and multi-tenant units within consumer, small business and enterprise. These counts are based upon the information available at this time and are subject to updates as additional information becomes available. (6) When a passing is both fiber and DSL/Copper capable it is counted as a fiber passing. (7) Consumer Broadband net adds and churn have been normalized to reflect the divestitures of our Kansas City and Ohio operations.

