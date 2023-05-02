ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Revenues increased 4% to $231.4 million from $222.1 million in the first quarter of 2022;

Net income remained strong at $26.8 million;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis remained flat with the first quarter of 2022 at $0.75;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 6% to $1.04 from $0.98 in the first quarter of 2022; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 6% to $50.1 million from $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

" Our performance in the first quarter was steady and the year is off to a solid start. Strong bookings have positioned Perficient for increased growth, particularly in the second half of the year," said Jeffrey Davis, chairman and CEO. " We're pursuing large and expanded opportunities with existing and new customers. Our fully integrated delivery model that blends great global talent and depth in North America, Latin America, and India continues to resonate with enterprises who recognize and value the differentiated experience that partnering with Perficient provides."

Other Highlights

Among other recent achievements, Perficient:

Approved an increase in the size of the Board of Directors from seven members to eight members to be effective at the 2023 annual meeting of the stockholders of Perficient, and nominated Jill A. Jones to fill the resulting vacancy;

Published the 2022 Perficient Community Impact Report, detailing various ESG initiatives Perficient and its colleagues are supporting and activities making a difference in the communities where we live and work;

Was named the 2023 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for the Americas region, recognizing Perficient for excellence in delivering solutions that have a significant impact on customer success;

Announced the availability of its 'Envision Online' platform, an innovative digital transformation resource that is enabling businesses to make strategic and competitive decisions faster;

Amended and extended its existing credit agreement to provide for revolving credit borrowings up to a maximum principal amount of $300.0 million with a May 2028 maturity;

Expanded its collaboration with the Mark Cuban Foundation to continue educating future tech leaders by hosting free AI Bootcamps for high school students in Detroit, St. Louis, Dallas, and Houston; and

Launched the "Electrifying the Future of Automotive" program to empower college students from eight notable universities to build the next generation of electric formula-style race cars.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Perficient expects its second quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $231 million to $237 million. Second quarter GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.74 to $0.78. Second quarter adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) is expected to be in the range of $1.08 to $1.13.

Conference Call Details

Perficient will host a conference call regarding first quarter financial results today, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions during the Q&A session can register for the call on https://register.vevent.com/register/BI65e0e6d89b0148c99b648a1f237557e2. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on https://perficient.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q1-2023-perficient-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the webcast will be available on https://perficient.gcs-web.com/ starting approximately two hours after the event and will be archived on the site for one year.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings, and the following:

(1) the possibility that our actual results do not meet the projections and guidance contained in this news release; (2) the impact of the general economy and economic and political uncertainty on our business; (3) risks associated with potential changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, and policies; (4) risks associated with the operation of our business generally, including: a. client demand for our services and solutions; b. effectively competing in a highly competitive market; c. risks from international operations including fluctuations in exchange rates; d. adapting to changes in technologies and offerings; e. the impact of health emergencies and pandemics on our business which may amplify certain of the other factors contained herein; f. obtaining favorable pricing to reflect services provided; g. risk of loss of one or more significant software vendors; h. maintaining a balance of our supply of skills and resources with client demand; i. changes to immigration policies; j. protecting our clients' and our data and information; k. changes to tax levels, audits, investigations, tax laws or their interpretation; l. making appropriate estimates and assumptions in connection with preparing our consolidated financial statements; and m. maintaining effective internal controls; (5) risks associated with managing growth organically and through acquisitions; (6) risks associated with servicing our debt, the potential impact on the value of our common stock from the conditional conversion features of our debt and the associated convertible note hedge transactions; (7) legal liabilities, including intellectual property protection and infringement or the disclosure of personally identifiable information; and (8) the risks detailed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. This cautionary statement is provided pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Perficient, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Services excluding reimbursable expenses $ 228,384 $ 219,475 Reimbursable expenses 2,469 1,959 Total services 230,853 221,434 Software and hardware 555 677 Total revenues 231,408 222,111 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) Cost of services 141,688 136,090 Stock compensation 2,524 2,428 Total cost of revenues 144,212 138,518 Selling, general and administrative 39,604 38,776 Stock compensation 4,316 3,475 Total selling, general and administrative 43,920 42,251 Depreciation 2,305 1,873 Amortization 5,817 5,979 Acquisition costs 79 299 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (2,026 ) (979 ) Income from operations 37,101 34,170 Net interest expense 505 887 Net other expense 75 233 Income before income taxes 36,521 33,050 Provision for income taxes 9,721 5,914 Net income $ 26,800 $ 27,136 Basic net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.80 Diluted net income per share $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 33,914 33,843 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 36,697 36,839 Net income used in computing diluted net income per share $ 27,360 $ 27,763

Perficient, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,995 $ 30,130 Accounts receivable, net 183,455 202,298 Prepaid expenses 6,822 6,432 Other current assets 9,549 16,756 Total current assets 240,821 255,616 Property and equipment, net 16,785 17,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,249 27,088 Goodwill 569,390 565,161 Intangible assets, net 83,746 88,937 Other non-current assets 44,864 41,116 Total assets $ 981,855 $ 995,888 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,529 $ 24,351 Other current liabilities 67,591 104,780 Total current liabilities 82,120 129,131 Long-term debt, net 395,159 394,587 Operating lease liabilities 20,313 18,528 Other non-current liabilities 46,084 43,515 Total liabilities $ 543,676 $ 585,761 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 410,959 403,866 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,747 ) (17,519 ) Treasury stock (362,149 ) (354,536 ) Retained earnings 405,063 378,263 Total stockholders' equity 438,179 410,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 981,855 $ 995,888

Perficient, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 26,800 $ 27,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations 11,493 17,274 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions 3,038 (33,236 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,331 11,174 Net cash used in investing activities (1,315 ) (2,714 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,422 ) (8,706 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 271 11 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10,865 (235 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,130 24,410 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 40,995 $ 24,175

See the Company's Form 10-Q for the full consolidated statements of cash flows.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), please see the section entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the accompanying tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Perficient provides non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration and other acquisition adjustments), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share data as supplemental information regarding Perficient's business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient's past financial performance and future results. Perficient's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient's business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. Management excludes stock-based compensation related to restricted stock awards, the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition costs, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, other acquisition adjustments, net other income and expense, the impact of other infrequent or unusual transactions, and income tax effects of the foregoing, when making operational decisions.

Perficient believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures to its investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Perficient's performance using the same methodology and information used by Perficient's management. Specifically, adjusted net income is used by management primarily to review business performance and determine performance-based incentive compensation for executives and other employees. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure operating profitability, evaluate trends, and make strategic business decisions.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of discretionary judgment as to which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, Perficient's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. In addition, some items that are excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share can have a material impact on cash. Management compensates for these limitations by evaluating the non-GAAP measure together with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Perficient has historically provided non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community as a supplement to its GAAP results to enable investors to evaluate Perficient's business performance in the way that management does. Perficient's definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below:

Amortization

Perficient has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets primarily related to various acquisitions. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that eliminating this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the amortization of intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Perficient's acquisition transactions, which also vary substantially in frequency from period to period.

Acquisition Costs

Perficient incurs transaction costs related to merger and acquisition-related activities which are expensed in its GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are expenses associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

Adjustment to Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Perficient is required to remeasure its contingent consideration liability related to acquisitions each reporting period until the contingency is settled. Any changes in fair value are recognized in earnings. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these adjustments from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are related to acquisitions and are inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period.

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

On November 9, 2021, Perficient issued $380.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, and on August 14, 2020, Perficient issued $230.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2026 Notes," and "2025 Notes," respectively, and collectively, the "Notes") in private placements to qualified institutional purchasers. Issuance costs attributable to the Notes, in addition to issuance costs related to Perficient's credit agreement, are being amortized to interest expense over their respective terms. Perficient believes that excluding these non-cash expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of Perficient's business performance.

Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain)

Non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses, inclusive of gains and losses on related foreign exchange forward contracts not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, are reported in net other expense (income) in our consolidated statements of operations. As our operations expand into countries outside of the United States, foreign exchange gains and losses have and will become increasingly material. Perficient believes that excluding these gains and losses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because foreign exchange gains and losses will vary as the underlying currencies fluctuate, which makes it difficult to compare current and historical results.

Stock Compensation

Perficient incurs stock-based compensation expense under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation. Perficient excludes stock-based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, which Perficient believes is not reflective of its business performance. The nature of stock-based compensation expense also makes it very difficult to estimate prospectively, since the expense will vary with changes in the stock price and market conditions at the time of new grants, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and different award types, making the comparison of current results with forward-looking guidance potentially difficult for investors to interpret. The tax effects of stock-based compensation expense may also vary significantly from period to period, without any change in underlying operational performance, thereby obscuring the underlying profitability of operations relative to prior periods. Perficient believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude stock-based compensation, are widely used by analysts and investors.

Dilution Offset from Convertible Note Hedge Transactions

It is Perficient's current intent to settle conversions of the Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. Perficient excludes the shares that are issuable upon conversions of the Notes because Perficient expects that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in November 2021 and August 2020 in connection with the issuance of the Notes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP Net Income $ 26,800 $ 27,136 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 9,721 5,914 Amortization 5,817 5,979 Acquisition costs 79 299 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (2,026 ) (979 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 608 607 Foreign exchange loss 89 214 Stock compensation 6,840 5,903 Adjusted Net Income Before Tax 47,928 45,073 Adjusted income tax (1) 12,365 11,494 Adjusted Net Income $ 35,563 $ 33,579 GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 1.04 $ 0.98 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 36,697 36,839 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,430 ) (2,431 ) Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 34,267 34,408 Net income used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 27,360 $ 27,763

(1) The estimated adjusted effective tax rate of 25.8% and 25.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, has been used to calculate the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP purposes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP Net Income $ 26,800 $ 27,136 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 9,721 5,914 Net interest expense 505 887 Net other expense 75 233 Depreciation 2,305 1,873 Amortization 5,817 5,979 Acquisition costs 79 299 Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (2,026 ) (979 ) Stock compensation 6,840 5,903 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 50,116 $ 47,245

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure and is not intended to be a performance measure that should be regarded as an alternative to or more meaningful than either GAAP operating income or GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

Q2 2023 Full Year 2023 Low end of adjusted goal High end of adjusted goal Low end of adjusted goal High end of adjusted goal GAAP EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.78 $ 3.24 $ 3.40 Non-GAAP adjustment (1): Non-GAAP reconciling items 0.43 0.44 1.71 1.69 Tax effect of reconciling items (0.09 ) (0.09 ) (0.35 ) (0.34 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.08 $ 1.13 $ 4.60 $ 4.75

(1) Non-GAAP adjustment represents the impact of amortization expense, stock compensation, amortization of debt issuance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition costs and adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration, net of the tax effect of these adjustments, divided by adjusted fully diluted shares. Perficient currently expects its Q2 2023 and full year 2023 GAAP effective income tax rate to be approximately 27%. Perficient currently expects its Q2 2023 and full year 2023 estimated adjusted effective income tax rate to be approximately 26%. Perficient's estimates of GAAP and adjusted fully diluted shares for 2023 are included in the following table. These estimates could be affected by share repurchases, shares issued in conjunction with future acquisitions, changes in share price and the potential impact from the conditional conversion features of our debt.

(in millions) Q2 2023 Full Year 2023 GAAP Fully Diluted Shares 36.7 36.7 Non-GAAP adjustment (2): Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2.4 ) (2.4 ) Adjusted Fully Diluted Shares 34.3 34.3

(2) Non-GAAP adjustment represents the exclusion of shares that are issuable upon conversion of our convertible notes due to the expectation that shares relating to the principal amount of our convertible notes will be paid in cash and any excess will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in August 2020 and November 2021.

