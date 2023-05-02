Smart Ring Company Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Continued Commitment to Scientific Accuracy and Innovation

OURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board to continue delivering on its commitment to advancing the science and technology behind the Oura Ring. Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA has evolved from its early days as a sleep tracking device to include more holistic data and insights to inform all aspects of health, including reproductive health, cardiovascular health, physical activity, and more.

The Medical Advisory Board will consist of Dr. Kiarra King, Dr. Rebecca Robbins, Dr. Christine Noa Sterling, and Dr. Matthew Walker, with plans to add new members in the coming months. Each of these experts offers a unique and diverse perspective on a variety of health-related topics, including fertility, pregnancy, menopause, sleep, and more, and will help co-create research, inform feature development, and build content to educate the OURA Community.

"OURA's health sensing capabilities and products have been grounded in science since its inception 10 years ago, and we are strengthening that foundation today with the formation of our Medical Advisory Board," said Shyamal Patel, Head of Science at OURA. "The guidance and insights from this esteemed group of scientific and medical thought leaders will be critical in ensuring that we remain rooted in science and a trusted brand as we pursue our mission to improve the health and well-being of OURA members around the world."

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this month, OURA has experienced tremendous growth in the last decade, most recently announcing its first US-based, large-scale retail partnership with Best Buy, which now offers the Oura Ring at more than 850 stores nationwide. In 2022 alone, OURA sold its millionth Oura Ring and received a $2.55 billion valuation less than a month later; released the Oura Horizon, a perfectly round, sleek, and elegant design containing OURA's powerful Gen3 technology; launched its partnership with Natural Cycles, the first FDA-cleared birth control app, to improve its reproductive health offering and provide a seamless cycle-tracking solution; announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Gucci, delivering research-grade technology crafted with Gucci's legendary style; and developed innovative health monitoring features including Blood Oxygen Sensing, Workout Heart Rate, Daytime Heart Rate, Period Prediction, and more.

"We have so much to be proud of since OURA was founded by a small team in Finland in 2013," said Tom Hale, OURA CEO. "What started with three friends searching for a wearable device to keep their lives in balance has evolved into a community of members in 230 countries and a global organization that has launched three generations of hardware, released 43 unique health-enhancing features, tracked over 2.3 billion hours of sleep, and carved out space in the wearable technology market for the innovative form factor our members have come to know and love."

The public response to OURA has been overwhelmingly positive. In 2020, Oura Ring was named one of TIME's Best Inventions changing how we live. In 2021, a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fast Company acknowledged OURA as one of the 10 Most Innovative Workplace Companies and placed Oura Ring on its list of World Changing Ideas. In 2022, the company continued to solidify its position as a leader in the wearable industry by being placed on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list and winning over 20 awards, including the 2022 GQ Fitness Awards, Esquire 2022 Gadget Awards, and SELF Home Fitness Awards. And in 2023, OURA has been recognized as a recipient of the 27th Annual Webby Awards, PopSugar's 2023 Fitness Awards, and Women's Health 2023 Fitness Awards, among others.

Looking ahead, OURA is continuing to invest heavily in research and development in key focus areas, including women's health, illness detection, sleep, stress, and mental health. Collaborating with a variety of research institutions, such as the University of California San Diego and the University of California San Francisco, OURA has contributed important studies to the growing body of literature on COVID-19 and reproductive health and demonstrated the strong potential for consumer wearables in the future of public health.

About OURA:

OURA is the company behind Oura Ring the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, OURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

