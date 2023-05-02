American Hartford Gold: How To Open A Gold IRA In 2023: A Quick Guide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Gold emerged as a leading asset class in Q1 of 2023, rising up to 11% since the beginning of January. As a historical safe haven during economic and political uncertainty, gold is oft-cited as a protector of purchasing power and hard-earned cash.

Since the low set on November 3rd, 2022, the price of gold has risen from a low of $1615 per ounce to a high of $2030 per ounce, a 25% increase in a little over 3 months. In that time, popular market indices like the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have risen 13% and 9.35% from their lows to their highs. Gold, thus, has provided insulation compared to traditional market proxies.

The Federal Reserve's mission to continue increasing interest rates could mean that typical market proxies will have a hard time returning to their high-performing nature anytime soon. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in Europe and further east and a financial crisis that shook the financial system have inspired further uncertainty around the stability of the world's economy.

Given these conditions, many are looking to start protecting their cash with gold and silver.

Gold As Compared To Other Asset Classes

In 2022, the gold market demonstrated its resiliency, ending the year breakeven and experiencing a maximum decline of just 10%.

In contrast, real estate and cryptocurrency experienced significant declines in value. In 2022, Bitcoin declined roughly 70%. "Altcoins," younger cryptocurrencies, dropped even more. Essentially, a $100,000 account with 100% deployment in crypto in the beginning of January would have netted the owner $30,000 at most in their account at the lows of 2022. Alternatively, gold ended 2022 breakeven and declined at most 10% throughout the year.

The real estate market also declined considerably in 2022. In Canada, for example, house sales decreased 25% over the last year. The real estate select sector SPDR fund, a popular real estate ETF, declined by up to 36% through 2022 and opened on January 3rd, 2023, 28% below the highs it set last year.

As mentioned above, gold has drastically outperformed market proxies like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, shielding some portfolios from catastrophic losses and setting them up for gains in 2023. The same conclusion can be made, but with greater vim, when gold is compared to real estate and cryptocurrency.

How To Buy Gold In 3 Steps With American Hartford Gold

With further turbulence seen as likely on the way, people are looking for ways to acquire gold.

As the #1 Gold Company on the prestigious Inc. 5000's list of America's fastest-growing private companies, American Hartford Gold is one example of a highly trusted consumer gold partner. American Harford Gold offers physical deliveries of precious metals and diversification into metals via Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

Specifically, the company helps clients set up a Gold IRA, a newly created self-directed IRA individual retirement account with precious metals placed inside. A wide range of available gold and silver assets gives clients full control over their diversification choices. American Hartford Gold provides all the services necessary to help clients rollover their current IRA or open a new self-directed IRA.After opening their IRA, clients can expect a wide range of asset options as well as the peace of mind and convenience that comes from a professionally managed account.

Signing up for a Gold IRA with American Hartford Gold is simple:

Speak with a Gold IRA Specialist at 866-341-8606

Find what option works for you.

Get the precious metal delivered to you or open an account.

Ready to plunge into precious metals?

Click here to learn more about American Hartford Gold and how you could begin securing your future with precious metals.

Featured photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash

Contact:

Investor Relations

info@hgoldgroup.com

866-341-8606

SOURCE: American Hartford Gold

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752413/How-To-Open-A-Gold-IRA-In-2023-A-Quick-Guide